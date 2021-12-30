ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12 inspiring examples of open source in education this year

By Don Watkins
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpen source has a learning solution for you no matter where you are on the education continuum. This year our writers provided readers with a wide variety of articles that spanned that spectrum from PreK-12 to higher education. Here are 12 you won't want to miss:. Learn everything about...

vmware.com

A Reflection of the Power of Open Source in Turbulent Times

The world was ill-prepared for COVID-19 — from the early days in 2020 to the waning days of 2021, there’s plenty of evidence to support that statement. From the direct impact of the virus itself (initial testing and diagnosis) to vaccine development and distribution, to the indirect impacts (primarily the shift to work from home), the world and society was challenged again and again and again. And those challenges continue even today and stretch out before us in 2022.
TECHNOLOGY
opensource.com

5 open source security resources from 2021

One of the most prevalent discussions on Opensource.com in 2021 was about the security and privacy of your own data. A noticeable theme was that your data is yours and that passwords were key to security. This year's security authors provided helpful tips and open source tools for keeping your data and hardware secure.
COMPUTERS
opensource.com

Open source desktop publishing with Scribus

One of my favorite shelves at my local comic book store is the zine rack. Filled with self-published booklets that are too niche, too quirky, or just too individual for any company to spend money on producing, zines are produced by one or two people who have something to say and want to express themselves through text and graphics. Zines are usually created by cutting out blocks of text and graphics and literally pasting them to a master page. Once everything has been laid out, each page is scanned and printed on a copy machine, and distributed to comic book stores, used book stores, Infoshops, and libraries. When you're a computer nerd like me, though, you have easier access to a computer than you do scissors and glue, and my first choice for desktop publishing with open source is Scribus.
COMPUTERS
opensource.com

10 open source career lessons from 2021

The ongoing pandemic kept 2021 far from normal, yet there were glimmers of hope through the uncertainty. In-person conferences slowly resumed, if smaller and with more masks than in years past. And the asynchronous essence of open source allowed many people to keep working on passion projects while growing their careers.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Source#Educational Institution#Open Learning#Technical#Covid
VentureBeat

Open source NLP is fueling a new wave of startups

Let the OSS Enterprise newsletter guide your open source journey! Sign up here. Large language models capable of writing poems, summaries, and computer code are driving the demand for “natural language processing (NLP) as a service.” As these models become more capable — and accessible, relatively speaking — appetite in the enterprise for them is growing. According to a 2021 survey from John Snow Labs and Gradient Flow, 60% of tech leaders indicated that their NLP budgets grew by at least 10% compared to 2020, while a third — 33% — said that their spending climbed by more than 30%.
COMPUTERS
opensource.com

9 open source alternatives to try in 2022

2021 was another year spent largely online, but that's nothing new for the open source world. The ability to work from anywhere is in our DNA, preceding the pandemic that ushered remote work into the mainstream. Still, all that time in front of screens this year made our community consider...
PERSONAL FINANCE
TechRadar

Open source Log4j scanners are here to save the day

Multiple cybersecurity experts have now released free-to-use scanners to help organizations look for vulnerable Log4j instances. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), for example, has published a Log4j scanner on GitHub, based on a previous version built by security firm FullHunt. CISA said this tool scans for two vulnerabilities...
COMPUTERS
SDTimes.com

SD Times Open-Source Project of the Week: SafeLog4j

SafeLog4j is an open-source tool that can detect and verify vulnerable Log4j applications and protect them. This project comes after a 0-day exploit in the Java logging library, Log4j (version 2) was discovered on December 9. The vulnerability resulted in Remote Code Execution by logging a certain string. SafeLog4j works...
COMPUTERS
opensource.com

Make MIDI loops on Linux with this open source tool

There are many great synthesizers for Linux, and like synthesizers in real life, most of them can be controlled using the MIDI protocol. Digital audio workstations like Ardour, Qtractor, and Rosegarden can send and receive MIDI, and they have a plugin structure that permits loading most synthesizers as a component of the application. I'm a fan of modularity, though, and sometimes a big all-in-one audio workstation is more than what I need. Thanks to the combination of JACK, ALSA, and MIDI, it's entirely possible to open a synth as a stand-alone application and use a stand-alone sequencer to play and record that synth. There aren't many modular sequencers out there, but I use Seq24.
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

The 8 Best Open-Source Writing Software for Linux

Writers are always looking for some exciting tools to compile their written pieces. Despite the various options in the market, there is always an ongoing need to look for open-source options, which won’t burn a hole in the pocket. If you are a Linux user, you are in luck,...
SOFTWARE
linuxtoday.com

Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Autodesk ShotGrid

Autodesk ShotGrid is project management software used for visual effects and animation project management in television shows, movie production and video game development. ShotGrid is not available for Linux and it is proprietary software. What are the best free and open-source alternatives?. While Autodesk develops many high-quality applications they are...
SOFTWARE
opensource.com

My favorite open source stories from 2021

This year we learned a lot about our community as we embraced our new work-from-home lives. We also met some amazing folks who are leveraging Linux and open source software in their organizations. Open source community stories. Opensource.com community manager, Jen Wike Huger, posed some engaging questions to our writers'...
TECHNOLOGY
opensource.com

Open source tools for running a small business in 2022

This year, Opensource.com ran several great articles focusing on open source in business. These articles show the power of open source in business as tools, platforms, or integration points. Let's review some of the top open source business stories from 2021:. My favorite open source project management tools. If you've...
SMALL BUSINESS
opensource.com

10 DIY IoT projects to try using open source tools

The Internet of Things (IoT) is a fascinating development in the realm of computing. Connected smart devices, home automation, and related areas of development are producing many interesting projects. Opensource.com's writers shared their expertise about a variety of Internet of Things projects many times during 2021. Here are Opensource.com's ten best Internet of Things articles from the year.
COMPUTERS
opensource.com

New year, new Opensource.com community manager

I am privileged to be here at Opensource.com as the new community manager. I'm looking forward to working with existing correspondents and contributors, and also bringing in new contributors and increasing the diversity of thoughts and ideas shared here on Opensource.com. My open source journey. I moved through several lifetimes...
INTERNET
opensource.com

15 ways to advance your Kubernetes journey in 2022

2021 has been an exciting year for Kubernetes, and these articles prove it. From fun interfaces to homelabs to development environments, check out my favorite articles from 2021, K8s style. Even if you only run Kubernetes on your Linux homelab, you can use tools like Terraform and Helm to automate...
SOFTWARE
jaxenter.com

2022 Outlook – Open source, OpenTelemetry, & emerging tech

What does 2022 hold for open source and OpenTelemetry? Which cutting-edge technologies should you be paying attention to in 2022? We asked the experts about their predictions for the coming year. Stay ahead of the curve and learn how to plan strategically in the new year. How will open source...
TECHNOLOGY
opensource.com

13 examples of how DevOps facilitated transformation in 2021

2021 has been an exciting year for DevOps as teams continue to adjust to remote and hybrid working models. The DevOps articles that made our most-read list this year show how our community focuses on tools, innovation, best practices, and transformation. DevOps tools and innovation. Tools of the trade continue...
TECHNOLOGY

