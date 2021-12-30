ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

9 of the best puffer jackets for outdoor socialising

By NewsChain Lifestyle
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ef3gj_0dYuOToJ00

For a while, it looked like the days of outdoor socialising were over. That we’d never again have to endure al fresco dinners in the middle of winter, or huddle under space heaters clutching mugs of hot chocolate in a bid to keep hypothermia at bay.

Alas, the rapid rise of the Omicron variant has meant more and more people are once again opting to dine in the open air, or take a brisk walk with a pal instead of braving the great indoors.

And it just so happens that the must-have outerwear of the season is a puffer jacket. Lightweight but oh-so warm, a quilted coat will keep out the cold and look totally on-trend too.

This season’s coolest puff pieces come in mood-boosting brights and icy pastels. But if you want something a bit more understated, you’ll find lots of classic khaki, navy and black colourways in the shops too.

A longline puffer coat offers the ultimate in insulation (it’s basically like walking around in a sleeping bag), while shorter styles are great for striding through urban parks or countryside.

Ready to wrap up? Here’s our pick of the best puffer jackets on the high street…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gfish_0dYuOToJ00
(M&Co/PA)

1. Khost Clothing Longline Puffer Coat, £99; Multi Stripe Scarf, £29; Pom Pom Sleeve Jumper, £45; Lightning Bolt Skinny Jeans, £49, M&Co

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zYK5L_0dYuOToJ00
(Very/PA)

2. Binky x Very Longline Padded Coat with Hood, £85; Knitted Cosy Roll Neck Asymmetric Hem Jumper, £21 (was £30); Faux Leather Triple Button Skinny Trousers, £22 (were £32)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qslyr_0dYuOToJ00
(River Island/PA)

3. River Island Blue RI Studio Super Puffer Coat, £140

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cgD58_0dYuOToJ00
(Santa Cruz/PA)

4. Santa Cruz Mallow Jacket, £95; Nolan Chinos, £45 (boots stylist’s own)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l7CFJ_0dYuOToJ00
(Arket/PA)

5. Arket 2021 Waisted Down Jacket, £190

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wvK2P_0dYuOToJ00
(Lyle & Scott/PA)

6. Lyle & Scott Argyle Puffer Jacket, £120

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40KbeD_0dYuOToJ00
(Cotswold Outdoor/PA)

7. Rab Womens Cirrus Flex 2.0 Hoody Deep Heather, £130, Cotswold Outdoor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37OFj6_0dYuOToJ00
(Oliver Bonas/PA)

8. Oliver Bonas Popper Collar Pink Short Puffer Coat, £95

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vUTl2_0dYuOToJ00
(Next/PA)

9. Love & Roses Quilted Coat, £85, Next

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Campaigners mark 1,000 days since Julian Assange was imprisoned

Campaigners calling for the release of Julian Assange will stage events on Wednesday to mark the 1,000 days the WikiLeaks founder has spent in prison. His supporters will gather outside Belmarsh Prison in London, where he is being held as the United States continues to attempt to extradite him. His...
POLITICS
newschain

Troubled Chinese developer told to demolish resort

A troubled Chinese real estate developer that is struggling with 310 billion US dollars (£229 billion) in debt has announced that it has been ordered to demolish a 39-building resort complex, in a new blow to its finances. Evergrande Group gave no explanation, but news reports said the government...
ECONOMY
wfla.com

Best plus-size rain jacket

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. A good rain jacket can be deployed quickly when the weather changes and offer protection from the elements. The best rain jackets will do all of that and also look great and feel comfortable. It’s even better if it is packable, easy to carry and flattering to all body types. One of the best examples is the Columbia Arcadia II Jacket. Built by a company with outdoors expertise, this jacket will handle the elements with ease, look great and be easy to carry.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jackets#Puffer#Down Jacket#Lightning Bolt#Al Fresco#Omicron#Navy#Khost Clothing Longline#M C#Rab Womens Cirrus Flex#Hoody#Cotswold Outdoor 8#Love Roses Quilted Coat
WYTV.com

Best jean jacket outfit

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Jean jackets have become ubiquitous in modern casual fashion. Any outfit you put on can effectively become a jean jacket outfit, especially if the jacket is your statement piece, or creates an interesting visual contrast with the other components of your look. You can be creative or try a vintage-inspired look, or go for something more contemporary. When building an outfit around a jean jacket, there aren’t too many limits as to what you can do. The best jean jacket outfit requires a jean jacket like Riders by Lee Indigo Women’s Denim Jacket.
APPAREL
WKRG

Best pink jacket

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Pink is one of the most beautiful colors, with shades from baby pink to rich, deep fuchsia. Pink represents romance and love. If you’re looking for something pink but with a little more edge, the Bellivera Women’s Faux Suede Leather...
APPAREL
agdaily.com

The best heated jacket for the whole family

For farmers and ranchers, we know how to layer clothing for the weather. We know how many layers are needed for morning chores, but in the afternoon we won’t need all 10 layers and have to slowly take layers off throughout the day. However, we live in a world of technology, so why not enjoy the perks of technology — even when it comes to our clothes. Finding the best heated jacket is a great way to reduce the amount of layers on a chilly morning, while also staying nice and warm.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

19 Outfit Ideas That Will Make Your Winter Puffer Jacket Feel Brand-New

There comes a point in winter when the prospect of dressing for the cold weather becomes downright abysmal. While it’s great to have tried-and-true winter staples (e.g., the puffer coat), dressing for endless days of rain, sleet, and snow can feel like living out the plot of Groundhog Day. If you too struggle to make your go-to puffer jacket feel as fresh as a gust of winter air, you’re in the right place. I’ve taken the liberty of rounding up 19 puffer-jacket outfits worth replicating. Whether you’re on the fence about investing in a puffer coat or want to make the one you already own feel like new again, you’ll want to pin the cold-weather outfits ahead to alleviate any future winter fashion ruts.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
SFGate

RS Recommends: The Best Parka Jackets for Warmth and Style

When the temperature starts to plummet, parkas are the only option. Built for sub-zero temperatures, the best parka jackets can handle just about any weather — be it chilly rain, snow or gusty winds. The best parka jackets are typically distinguished by a water-resistant outer shell that houses thick...
APPAREL
StreetInsider.com

Men’s Black Waterproof Parka Jacket Canada – Best Winter Coats End Of Year Deals

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. One of the most technical garments in Frank And Oak’s range, the sustainable coat is crafted with a double layer of 100% recycled polyester from used plastic bottles, with two-way stretch for fit and comfort.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

White Leather Jackets Are a Vibe—These Are the Best on the Internet

We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again: wearing white in the winter looks incredibly luxe. In the midst of the mundane winter lull, wearing white is the ultimate breah of fresh air—for both your wardrobe and your state of mind. And while monochromatic white ensembles are always a successful style solution, supplementing your look with white accent pieces is equally as powerful when done with the right wardrobe staple, like a leather jacket.
APPAREL
In Style

Jennifer Lopez Just Wore a White Puffer Jacket, so Now We Need a White Puffer Jacket

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Now that winter is officially here, Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram to share the white puffer jacket that's getting her through the cold months ahead. She paired the $250 Aritzia jacket with an all-white loungewear look, convincing us once and for all that winter white is the color of the season. Luckily, Amazon has tons of customer-loved white puffer jackets that look just like J.Lo's but cost way less — with prices starting at $45.
APPAREL
tripsavvy.com

The 11 Best Men’s Insulated Jackets of 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. A good insulated jacket is a must-have for pretty much anyone doing outdoor activities. Whether it's winter trekking or hiking,...
APPAREL
Us Weekly

Meet the Ultimate Basic and Stylish Puffer — On Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. There has always been a place for puffer jackets, but at the moment, they’re next-level trendy. For the past few winters, they have earned their place as one of the most stylish and practical winter coats to wear on rotation. But like all ’90s trends, they returned to the market with some modern and chic updates, of course.
APPAREL
Elite Daily

The 8 Best Winter Hiking Jackets

If you love hiking in a winter wonderland, the right cold-weather gear — including a good jacket — can help you stay warm and comfortable while you enjoy the great outdoors. The best winter hiking jackets are insulated for warmth but lightweight enough for you to move comfortably, making it easy to get some fresh air and exercise even when the weather is cold and wet.
APPAREL
Byrdie

7 Intentional Ways to Style Puffer Coats This Winter

Living in New York, there comes a day each winter when it becomes too cold to wear any coat other than a puffer. I love my fall coats: A quilted shell and a plaid overcoat, both which I leave unbuttoned to reveal my outfit underneath. I love to walk—even in winter—but suddenly it gets too cold to wear anything other than a down shield against the frigid air.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Road & Track

The Best Hunting Jackets for Braving the Elements

Hunting jackets have evolved significantly since the 1990s when Realtree camo patterns first started to become popular and most hunting gear was still made from cotton blends. (I wore Army surplus BDU camo pants for my first deer hunt.) Today, hunting outerwear has caught up with advances in materials and treatments borrowed from other outdoor pursuits such as skiing, and hunting coats get every bit as techy as those for mountaineers. They also deliver lots of features created especially for hunters that go well beyond just camouflage patterns.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Tiffany Trump Goes Icy in Pale Blue Puffer Coat and Combat Boots with Marla Maples

Tiffany Trump brought an edge to ski style while celebrating the holidays with her mother, Marla Maples. For the occasion, Trump wore black leggings with a black top, layered beneath a pale blue puffer jacket. Her outerwear included a furry hood, as well as a zipped front pocket. The Georgetown University graduate’s look featured no accessories, apart from her diamond engagement ring. Maples took a similar style route, pairing slim black jeans with a metallic puffer jacket that featured a shearling lined hood. Her outfit also included black pointed-toe boots with silver toe accents. View this post on Instagram A post shared...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kristin Cavallari Hits the Ski Slopes in Puffer Jacket, Pom-Pom Hat & Thick Black Boots

Kristin Cavallari brought a sleek twist to ski wear while on the slopes with her children and father. The Uncommon James designer posed for a family photo, captioned “Skiing with grandpa.” For the occasion, she wore slim-fitting black pants with a black puffer coat. To complement her outfit, Cavallari wore black gloves and a black knit hat with a furry pom-pom on top for a whimsical touch. Large ski goggles completed her look. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) The Uncommon Beauty founder prepared for a snowy day of skiing with black boots. The sport-specific style...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
110K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy