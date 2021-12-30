ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spain's December flash CPI rises to 6.7% y/y, highest since 1989

By Reuters Staff
 6 days ago
(Reuters) - Spanish consumer prices rose to 6.7% year-on-year in December, the fastest pace since 1989, flash data from the National Statistics Institute (INE) showed on Thursday.

The 12-month inflation rate to November was 5.5% and analysts polled by Reuters expected an inflation rate of 5.7% for the full 2021.

INE data also showed Spain’s EU-harmonised consumer price index rose 6.7% in December on an annual basis, up from 5.5% in November. Analysts polled by Reuters expected a rise of 5.8%.

