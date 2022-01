The end of 2021 and the start of 2022 were certainly devastating for many Kentuckians. Normally in December we're bracing for the onset of winter weather. In the last few weeks, however, it hasn't been snow, ice or cold temperatures at all. Here in the Commonwealth, our friends and neighbors have been battling severe weather- specifically a wave of intense and powerful tornadoes that plowed through the southwestern part of Kentucky.

OWENSBORO, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO