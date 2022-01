LANCASTER, PA — The Manheim Township Commissioners announced the recent hiring of Scott Little as their next Fire Chief, effective February 7, 2022. Chief Little has served the City of Lancaster as Chief of Fire since May 2018, bringing his experience, energy, and vision to benefit local residents. Under his leadership, the City has made an unprecedented investment in apparatus, equipment, infrastructure — including the first new fire stations in 50 years — as well as training and professional development that supports the men and women of the Fire Bureau and their commitment to protecting the lives and properties of the residents of and visitors to Lancaster City.

