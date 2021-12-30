ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

In Pictures: Sporting heroes and wandering walrus bring cheer to Ireland in 2021

By Pa
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CjL1B_0dYuKxEp00

Coronavirus continued to cast its shadow over Ireland in 2021, but the year brought uplifting moments too, including Olympic triumphs and the sighting of a walrus off the Atlantic coast by a five-year-old girl.

Ireland started 2021 under Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions, which were eased later in the year before rising cases brought fresh measures in November.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ynM9A_0dYuKxEp00

Away from Covid, the year began with heavy rain and gales as Storm Christoph moved in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12BSCh_0dYuKxEp00

January also saw Joe Biden’s links with Ireland celebrated as he was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZBtIM_0dYuKxEp00

A wintry chill was felt in February, bringing ice, snow and cold winds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MYW1h_0dYuKxEp00

Flooding hit parts of Ireland later in the month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ecc9e_0dYuKxEp00

March brought some cheer, as a walrus thought to have drifted over to Ireland from the Arctic was spotted by five-year-old Muireann Houlihan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JqKOO_0dYuKxEp00

The annual St Patrick’s Day festivities brought colour to the streets – alongside the social distancing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bbBCr_0dYuKxEp00

Irish jockey Rachael Blackmore became the first female winner of the Grand National in April, having become the first woman to win Cheltenham’s Champion Hurdle the month before.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2puKFc_0dYuKxEp00

June saw protesters descend on Dublin to demand a 100% redress scheme for homes and properties affected by bricks contaminated with mica.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=489yfN_0dYuKxEp00

Fans of James Joyce celebrated the life of the Irish writer on Bloomsday, which is observed annually on June 16, the day Joyce’s 1922 novel Ulysses takes place in 1904.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cEVRH_0dYuKxEp00

In June, fishermen from around the Irish coast gathered in Dublin to protest over cuts to quotas, the impact of Brexit and the EU Common Fisheries Policy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31kyfZ_0dYuKxEp00

The annual National Day of Commemoration, which remembers all Irishmen and Irishwomen who died in past wars or on service with the United Nations, was marked at Collins Barracks in Dublin.

The event in July also marked the 100th anniversary of the truce in the Irish War of Independence between 1919-21.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F0Xmv_0dYuKxEp00

Temperatures soared above 30C in July as the country basked in a heatwave.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24O2FT_0dYuKxEp00

The summer also saw sporting success for Ireland at the Tokyo Olympics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g6Ree_0dYuKxEp00

Country music star Garth Brooks was the centre of attention in November as he visited Dublin to promote his much-anticipated Irish concerts next September.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iDVm0_0dYuKxEp00

In December, Storm Barra brought disruptive winds, heavy rain and snow to Ireland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TCH7x_0dYuKxEp00

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Loved or loathed’ Lord Castlereagh to be remembered 200 years after death

On both sides of the Irish border, a Dublin-born Ulsterman who rose to the top of British politics and reshaped Europe is set to be remembered 200 years after his death.Yet Robert Stewart, one of the most controversial figures in British and Irish history, is recalled as one of the greatest villains Ireland has ever produced.Lord Castlereagh made enemies in Ireland during his lifetime for his suppression of the 1798 rebellion in Ireland and his championing of the Act of Union, which joined the country to Great Britain.But he was also notorious in England where as one of the...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
James Storm
Person
James Joyce
Person
Garth Brooks
golfmagic.com

GIANT CRAB clashes with golfers and then SNAPS CLUB IN HALF!

An incredible video has emerged on social media of a giant crab intruding a game of golf and then snapping a player's club in half. Footage emerged on 9News Australia on Twitter earlier today of a robber crap making its way onto the top of a golf bag on Christmas Island, 1500km west of the Australian mainland.
ANIMALS
Insider

My Holocaust-surviving grandparents were stripped of their German citizenship by the Nazis. 80 years on, I'm one of the hundreds of Jews who have decided to reclaim it in 2021.

My maternal grandparents, both Holocaust survivors, were stripped of their German citizenship by the Nazis. In 2021, I used a specific German law to "restore" my citizenship. I now have a German passport. Since 2016, approximately 7,320 have applied for German citizenship. As my mother and I sat in an...
SOCIETY
The Independent

In Pictures: Festive lights spread welcome cheer as UK steps into Christmas

Festive light displays have been spreading welcome cheer across the UK and Ireland in the run-up to Christmas this year.As uncertainty around the Omicron coronavirus variant looms large over the festive season, creative types have been working their magic designing winter wonderlands to lift the nation’s spirits.Here are some of the highlights.Residents on Byron Road in New Milton have raised more than £85,000 for charities since they started displaying festive illuminations more than 15 years ago.Lots of light displays are created to raise funds for worthy causes, with the NHS the recipient of the proceeds of this year’s Byron Road...
CORONAVIRUS
Slate

In late November, I got a suspected case of delta. By Christmas, I had a suspected case of omicron. My experience may not be so unusual.

Coronavirus Diaries is a series of dispatches exploring how the coronavirus is affecting people’s lives. This as-told-to essay is based on a conversation with Amelia McConville, a 27-year-old Ph.D. student in Dublin, Ireland, whose doctor suspects McConville was infected with two different coronavirus variants in two months. It has been transcribed, condensed, and edited for clarity by Aymann Ismail.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ireland#Walrus#Rain And Snow#Dublin#Irish War Of Independence#Coronavirus#St Patrick#Bloomsday#Brexit#Irishmen#Irishwomen#The United Nations
The Independent

Thousands of dead starfish wash ashore in Pembrokeshire after stormy weather hits Wales coast

Thousands of dead starfish have become stranded in Pembrokeshire after stormy weather battered the Welsh coast.Various local photographers have captured images of the grim phenomenon in recent days, with pictures showing the creatures filling shallow rock pools and lining sandy beaches.“I have never seen something like this before,” Giles Davies, an amateur nature photographer from Cosheston was quoted as saying by BBC News. “It's really sad to just see that in nature, because you're looking at deaths in the thousands of one species.”Strandings are regular occurrences in Wales and other parts of the UK, and experts believe they are typically...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Place
Europe
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Pets
Daily Mail

Eccentric French TV star twins BOTH die of Covid within a week aged 72 after refusing vaccine: Former heartthrobs Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff shot to fame in 1980s before developing plastic surgery obsession

Eccentric French TV star twins who shot to fame as the hosts of a 1980s science series and became infamous for their shared love of plastic surgery have both died of Covid within a week of each other. They were 72 years old. Igor Bogdanoff died of coronavirus at a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Teenager who KNEW he had Covid refused to isolate and instead partied at a nightclub - forcing 150 revellers and staff into quarantine over Christmas

A Covid-positive teenager who decided to keep partying despite knowing he had the virus will mean 150 revellers will spend Christmas in isolation. The teenager, 19, spent the night at the popular nightclub Loverboy in Adelaide's city centre despite receiving a notification he had tested positive to Covid-19. He is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
asapland.com

What Eats A Lion

Lions are apex predators, meaning that there is no predator that preys upon them in their natural environment. However, there are a number of predators that can prey on lions in captivity or when they are living near human settlements. These predators include hyenas, leopards, and crocodiles. In addition, lions may also be preyed upon by wild dogs, wolves, and bears.
ANIMALS
The Independent

The Independent

415K+
Followers
150K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy