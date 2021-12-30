ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Mother charged with murder of 5-year-old daughter two weeks after weeping to TV cameras

By Namita Singh
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ao575_0dYuKwM600

The mother of a five-year-old child has been arrested and charged with a slew of felonies in connection with the girl’s kidnapping and death in Columbus, Georgia , two weeks after she mourned her loss on television.

Kristy Hoskins, also known as Kristy Siple, was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with one count each of sex trafficking , murder during a kidnapping, murder during rape, and murder during sodomy in the death of her daughter, reported ABC affiliate WTVM.

Ms Hoskins, 35, has been held without bond, after she appeared before judge Walter Gray on Wednesday, according to Georgia-based Ledger Enquirer. Citing her arrest warrant, the outlet reported that Ms Hoskins “did agree with another person to pay her for having sexual intercourse and sodomy with her minor child.”

The arrest came days after the woman appeared on TV claiming she had “nothing to do” with the murder.

“I’m  a mommy. I did not have nothing to do with this,” she had said. “She was my life. I lived for her daily. She was my only girl. I have three boys and her.”

On 13 December, Ms Hoskins called 911 and reported her daughter missing. She told officers that her daughter had slept in bed with her and woke her up around 3 am, according to a police report. She said that she soon went back to sleep and woke up around 6 am, when she found her front door open. Her daughter was nowhere to be found.

“Miss Hoskins stated that she searched the house, but could not find her, so she called police. Miss Hoskins then stated that she lives at the home alone, but gets visitation … allowed by the father Corey Holland,” the police report added .

The authorities have already charged 37-year-old Jeremy Tremaine Williams with capital murder for the minor’s killing after her body was found in an abandoned house in Phenix City, Alabama . The house was previously occupied by Mr Williams.

Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor told the media that Ms Hoskins and Mr Williams had a prior relationship. But he did not elaborate on the nature of their relationship.

Following Mr Williams’ arrest, a judge issued a gag order preventing authorities from discussing the details of the case.

The girl’s father Corey Holland had the child’s custody. In a statement following the arrest, Mr Holland called Ms Hoskins a “monster.”

“It’s our hope that justice is served. Kristy should receive whatever the maximum penalty she can get,” Mr Holland said in a written statement.

“She’s a monster. A real mother protects and would die for her children. Kristy is a monster. My family and I will continue to wrestle with the loss of losing our angel ... We will ask that you continue to make your news about her and the justice she deserves.”

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

Father accused in baby’s death could face the death penalty

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A grand jury has determined that a Sioux Falls man can be charged with first degree murder in the death of his infant son. On Nov. 30, police arrested Dylan Castimore on second degree murder and manslaughter charges. Since then, a grand jury has...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
wcti12.com

Two charged with murder, accused of providing drugs in woman's overdose death

BEAUFORT, Carteret County — Two men have been charged in the May 2020 overdose death of a 30-year-old Carteret County woman. Carteret County deputies charged Jonathan Norman, 34, of Gloucester and Willis Nelson Jr, 40, of Harkers Island with second-degree murder in the overdose death of Brittany Louise Pake of eastern Carteret County.
BEAUFORT, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
WLWT 5

Mother, man charged with endangering child, murdering 5-month-old boy

CINCINNATI — A 5-month-old baby boy is dead and Cincinnati police said his mother and another man are charged with murder and child endangerment. Cincinnati police have charged the 5-month-old's mother, Shakayla Sams, 19, and Donte Farrier, 19, with murder. According to police, officers were called to the Villages...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corey Holland
Gephardt Daily

Idaho man charged with murder, cannibalism after body parts found in microwave

CLARK FORK, Idaho, Dec. 20, 2021 (Gephardt Daily/East Idaho News) — A northern Idaho man is facing multiple felony charges after police say human body parts were found in a microwave oven inside his home, EastIdahoNews.com is reporting. The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office says it first began investigating suspect...
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Kidnapping#Murder#Abc#Wtvm#Ledger Enquirer
Ellsworth American

Mother charged with assault on five-week-old

BUCKSPORT – A five-week-old infant was hospitalized at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center after she was allegedly “tossed on the ground” and placed temporarily in a toolbox by her mother on Nov. 29, according to the mother’s arrest warrant affidavit. District Attorney Matt Foster said...
BUCKSPORT, ME
The Independent

Man appears in court charged with murders of mother and three children

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a mother, her two children and a friend at a sleepover last year. Damien Bendall, 31, allegedly raped and murdered 11-year-old Lacey Bennett. He is also accused of killing her 13-year-old brother, John Paul, their mother, Terri Harris, 35, and Lacey’s friend Connie Gent, 11. The children were reportedly having a sleepover on the night of the attack, thought to be on 19 September last year. Connie and Lacey had set up a sweet stall to raise money for charity just hours before they were killed. The bodies of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shreveport Magazine

“He pulled the trigger out of anger, but couldn’t recall exactly what he was angry about”, 13-year-old charged with murder after fatally shooting 5-year-old brother who was jumping on bed

A 13-year-old boy has been shockingly charged with the murder of his 5-year-old brother. The 13-year-old was handling the firearm and fired the gun, which resulted in the death of a 5-year-old child. The defendant told prosecutors “he pulled the trigger out of anger but couldn’t recall exactly what he was angry about at the moment.” The 13-year-old was arraigned Tuesday and charged with homicide as an adult.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGNO

Mother of murdered 7-year-old pleads for justice

7-year-old Dillan Burton was killed in a drive-by shooting the night after Christmas in Algiers. Dillan and her 6-year-old sister Kennedi were in their mother's car as she was driving 1700 block of General DeGaulle Drive when someone opened fire.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
BBC

Brothers handed 24-year term for attempted shotgun murder

Two brothers who tried to murder a mother by firing a sawn-off shotgun through the window of her Newcastle home have been jailed. Thomas and James Lee targeted the woman following a dispute with her son and also injured a man in another shooting two days later. They were convicted...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

415K+
Followers
150K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy