Spartanburg, SC

Wednesday high school basketball

By Pete Yanity
 6 days ago

Mauldin claimed the title in its bracket at the Poinsettia Classic.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Academic Magnet 49, Charleston Charter 43

Blue Ridge School, Va. 58, Trinity Byrnes School 42

Boiling Springs 58, Gaffney 45

Brookland-Cayce 58, Berea 54, OT

Broome 62, Pickens 39

Carmel Christian, N.C. 66, W.J. Keenan 55

Cashiers Blue Ridge, N.C. 58, Trinity Byrnes School 42

Catawba Ridge 49, Rock Hill 46

Cathedral Academy 51, Nitro, W.Va. 48

Charleston Collegiate 69, Lowcountry Wildcats 61

Charlotte Catholic, N.C. 66, St. Joseph 21

Fort Mill 70, Battery Creek 36

Fox Creek 62, Mid-Carolina 29

Greenville 52, Hillcrest 38

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 66, Estill 60

Irmo 67, Lexington 58

James Island 63, Franklin County, Ga. 56

Jefferson Davis Academy 57, J.L. Mann 51

Lake Marion 43, Ashley Ridge 36

Lakewood 51, Cane Bay 38

Lucy G. Beckham 54, Bishop England 40

Miller School, Va. 78, Goose Creek 46

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 67, South Aiken 51

Spartanburg Christian 63, Woodruff 34

Stephens County, Ga. 71, West Oak 30

West Ashley 55, Burke 29

Westminster Catawba Christian 59, Porter-Gaud 49

Westside 56, Wade Hampton (G) 55

Woodmont 47, Cin. McNicholas, Ohio 44

Beach Ball Classic

Evangel Christian, Ky. 79, Socastee 37

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Asheville Christian, N.C. 59, Timberland 39

Asheville, N.C. 85, Clinton 37

Ben Lippen 43, Cambridge Academy 21

Bluffton 44, Fort Mill 43

Cabell Midland, W.Va. 46, Goose Creek 34

Camden 71, Concord First Assembly, N.C. 48

Carolina Forest 41, Blacksburg 38

Charlotte Providence Day, N.C. 48, Northwood Academy 32

Dawson County, Ga. 51, Bishop England 48

Greenup Co., Ky. 60, Cathedral Academy 24

Hartsville 55, Crestwood 26

Huntersville Hopewell, N.C. 64, Northwestern 44

Laurens Academy 31, Greenville Technical Charter 3

Legacy Charter 56, Hammond 47

Lowcountry Wildcats 70, Palmetto Scholars Academy 36

Lower Richland 55, South Florence 34

Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights), Ill. 29, Cane Bay 27

Morgantown, W.Va. 59, James Island 25

Murphy, N.C. def. Pendleton, forfeit

South Pointe 61, Unicoi County, Tenn. 46

Stephens County, Ga. 40, T.L. Hanna 36

Trinity Byrnes School 65, Miller School, Va. 53

Vicksburg, Mich. 59, Legion Collegiate 51

Wade Hampton (G) 50, Franklin County, Ga. 25

West Ashley 51, Ridge Community, Fla. 34

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7News.

Related
WSPA 7News

Virginia gets its revenge on Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. — Hunter Tyson (Monroe, N.C./Piedmont) led Clemson University men’s basketball with 15 points and nine rebounds, but Clemson would fall to Virginia 75-65 on Tuesday night. The Tigers (9-5, 1-2 ACC) led 37-36 after the opening stanza and would lead 57-56 with 8:08 remaining, but the Cavaliers (9-5, 3-1 ACC) would engineer an 11-2 run […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WSPA 7News

Four postponed SoCon games rescheduled

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Four Southern Conference men’s basketball games that were postponed due to COVID issues have been rescheduled. In addition, the league’s Ingles SoCon Game of the Week on select Nexstar affiliates for this Saturday will now be the Wofford at ETSU contest at 4 p.m. Two of the rescheduled games will take place on […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
WSPA 7News

Auburn drubs USC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Wendell Green Jr. scored a season-high 22 points and No. 9 Auburn beat South Carolina 81-66 for its 10th straight win Tuesday night. The Tigers (13-1, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) were up by 21 points in the second half before the Gamecocks cut it to 63-55 with about seven minutes left. But Green […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

