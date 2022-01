The Tourist viewers are expressing their delight at seeing Jamie Dornan back on their TV screens.Northern Irish actor Dornan has returned in the prime time BBC mystery drama, which follows a man left with amnesia after being rammed off the road in the Australian outback.The first episode aired on Saturday (1 January), with all six becoming available on iPlayer. The series marks Dornan’s first BBC show since Death and Nightingales, which aired on BBC Two in 2018. He previously appeared in BBC drama The Fall alongside Gillian Anderson from 2013 to 2016.Following The Tourist’s broadcast, though, many couldn’t help...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO