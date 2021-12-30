Indonesian stock markets closed on Dec. 31

Asian benchmarks mostly slipped Wednesday as technology shares in the region echoed a similar drop in the sector on Wall Street Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 inched up 0.1% to finish at 29,332.16. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.3% to 7,565.80. South Korea’s Kospi dropped 1.3% to 2,950.71. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng shed 1.3% to 22,985.05, while the Shanghai Composite lost 1.0% to 3,596.03. Worries continue about COVID-19, as reports of the more contagious omicron keep growing in the region. In Japan, many people are not heeding warnings to take precautions and crowds have been out at levels close to...

STOCKS ・ 1 HOUR AGO