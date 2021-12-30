ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indonesian stock markets closed on Dec. 31

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Indonesia's stock markets will be closed on Friday, Dec. 31 for the New Year holiday.

Markets will reopen on Monday, Jan. 3.

