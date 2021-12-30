ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multnomah County, OR

Here's how Multnomah County tackled heat deaths, homelessness and COVID in 2021

By Zane Sparling
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jpObx_0dYuGZoz00 Oregon's most populous county had more money to spend, and greater challenges to face, than ever before.

For Multnomah County — as for the world — 2021 was the year when everything was supposed to go back to normal.

But it didn't.

For the state's most populous county, that meant renewing the battle against the novel coronavirus as the area's local public health agency. But the county also brought to bear unprecedented resources to face the unabated challenges of chronic homelessness, gun violence and a deadly heat wave.

Here's a look at the highs, and lows, from 2021 for Multnomah County.

January : The county rang in the new year by opening a long-awaited student health center at Reynolds High in Troutdale. Health Department workers discovered a persistent Legionnaire's Disease infection at an affordable housing complex, and began battling COVID-19 infections at Inverness Jail.

February : Construction began on Las Adelitas, the largest affordable housing project ever built in the Cully neighborhood, and the county board hired a new director as part of the ramp-up of its Preschool For All program.

March : Commissioners approved a new plan that would task the county sheriff with overseeing TriMet's Transit Police force in the coming years.

April : Multnomah County declared racism a public health crisis, while Chair Deborah Kafoury released a $2.82 billion budget swelled by federal American Rescue Plan dollars.

May : Commissioners finalized plans for a new Behavioral Health Center in downtown Portland, and celebrated the opening of a new managed homeless community dubbed St. Johns Village.

June : A deadly triple-digit heat wave descended upon the Portland area in late June; despite distributing 56,000 bottles of water and opening numerous cooling centers, the scorching heat was later linked to at least 64 fatalities countywide.

July : Commissioners voted to extend eviction protections to 90 days for tenants who had applied for rental assistance but were awaiting backlogged state aid. Officials also purchased a Stark Street Motel 6 for use as a homeless shelter.

August : The Medical Examiner began investigating two deaths linked to a less-severe August heat wave. Commissioners also successfully pressured Portland leaders to reject permits required by a controversial oil shipping terminal, and a judge finally declared constitutional campaign finance limits approved by voters five years ago.

September : Facing a dramatic spike in shootings, Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt hired several deputies to prosecute gun crimes. A rabid bat was discovered in Northeast Portland, something not seen here in seven years.

October : With a state mandate in effect, the county announced that 92% of its workforce was now inoculated against the COVID-19 virus, while the remainder granted a religious or medical exemption. The mandate did not apply to law enforcement due to a loophole in state law.

November : The county opened its new Arbor Lodge shelter ahead of winter weather, and approved plans to renovate the building into North Portland's first full-service homeless shelter in the years ahead. Budget planners predicted a $18.4 million surplus in fiscal year 2023.


Zane Sparling
Reporter
971-204-7865
email: zsparling@pamplinmedia.com
Portland Tribune

Governorship one of many key statewide races in '22

Expect changes in the Legislature and the state's congressional delegation. The governorship is usually Oregon's marquee political race in election years when the presidency is not on the ballot — but 2022 is shaping up as an especially spirited year. With no obvious favorite to succeed Democrat Kate Brown,...
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Washington County could get windfall for drug treatment

Officials may put money from a settlement with opioid manufacturers toward programs in Hillsboro and Beaverton. Washington County officials say money from a nationwide lawsuit against opioid producers and distributors could help build a planned addiction treatment and recovery center. The national opioid litigation settlement is due to pay Oregon...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Brian Clem wraps up 15 years in the Oregon House

Salem Democrat took lead role in land use issues, including Washington County reserves and Metolius headwaters.During his 15 years in the Oregon House, Brian Clem cleared the way for continued development of Washington County — the state's second most populous county — and protected the headwaters of the Metolius River in Central Oregon. In his first term in 2007, Clem sponsored the program that brings Oregon farm products into schools, promotes school gardens and teaches students about how their food is grown. In his final term in 2021, Clem led the House committee that came up with ways to help...
OREGON STATE
Lake Oswego Review

Schools opt for masks, testing over pause in extracurriculars

Portland schools tighten restrictions following a state advisory to halt school sports or bring back masks.A day after a state recommendation to either pause extracurricular activities in schools or double-down on safety measures like masking, testing and distancing, most Oregon school districts have opted for the latter. In a health advisory issued by the Oregon Department of Education and Oregon Health Authority Monday, Jan. 3, the state agencies warned of "rapid transmission of COVID-19 that will prevent students from participating in in-person learning" unless schools temporarily halt school sports and other close-contact activities until at least Jan. 31. Absent...
PORTLAND, OR
