Just a day ago, it was revealed that Momoland would be making a comeback in collaboration with the Latin American singer Natti Natasha. Reports revealed that the singer/songwriter participated in the production of the album as well as the official music video for the lead single. On January 5 at midnight KST, the girl group released the teaser schedule for 'Yummy Yummy Love' with Natti Natasha.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO