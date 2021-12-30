ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

93 drivers out at COTA, bus commuters affected

By Nia Noelle
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wOlTk_0dYuGA0400

According to NBC4i, the soaring number of COVID-19 infections have decimated workplaces in all corners of the economy. Essential workers, like bus drivers, are no exception.

According to the Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA), an average of 93 drivers were out every day this week. Sara McCain, a spokesperson for COTA, said some of the absences were planned due to the holidays, but others were unplanned.

“Workforce availability is assessed daily, with service able to continue through overtime or operators on call. However, the current stress on our system and rising COVID-19 cases can impact service,” McCain wrote in an email responding to questions.

For the full NBC4 story click here

