93 drivers out at COTA, bus commuters affected
According to NBC4i, the soaring number of COVID-19 infections have decimated workplaces in all corners of the economy. Essential workers, like bus drivers, are no exception.
According to the Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA), an average of 93 drivers were out every day this week. Sara McCain, a spokesperson for COTA, said some of the absences were planned due to the holidays, but others were unplanned.
“Workforce availability is assessed daily, with service able to continue through overtime or operators on call. However, the current stress on our system and rising COVID-19 cases can impact service,” McCain wrote in an email responding to questions.
