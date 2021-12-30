ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where is a good Neighborhood in Atlanta? good school for kids and safe.

"Considering relocation to Atlanta for work. Any advice for a nice neighborhood?"

Mary Taylor/pexels

Honestly depends on where you work, how much you’ll make and what kind of lifestyle you prefer. If you work in the city, have a high salary, and want an urban lifestyle, my choice would be the City of Decatur. The school system is as good as any in the state, there’s direct Marta access and downtown has awesome food and drink. If you don’t want to be that close to the city, want more land, cheaper housing, etc. then I would look at Gwinnett county. We looked at some houses on the Gwinnett side of Stone Mountain with schools rated 8/9 (Camp Creek Elementary), and the commute isn’t terrible (probably around 1 hour in typical rush hour traffic) to downtown Atlanta. Also, crime is almost nonexistent.
Maybe Grant Park. I don't have kids bit a lot of my neighbors do. They seem to like ANCS, Atlanta Neighborhood Charter School, and the kids play and walk around in the streets by themselves. A lot of kids also walk to school by themselves.
I live in South Buckhead with my wife and son and really like it. The schools are pretty good, my wife and I are close to our jobs, there are parks within walking distance, and the neighborhood if full of other young families.
The best areas for what you’re asking for are going to be east Cobb, north Fulton, South Forsyth, Gwinnett, and the City of Decatur. If you have enough income, Buckhead and the private schools (Lovett, Westminister, Pace, etc.) are a good option.

What are some cheap but nice areas to live in Atlanta?

"Cheap is a relative term, I know it's hard to have a standard answer, but any available references for me are fine. Much thanks!" If you’re looking to live within the Perimeter, the cost of living is pretty expensive and almost comparable to living in New York or San Francisco if you’re looking for a nice area. However, if you don’t mind a bit of a commute, there are several places throughout Metro that are affordable, clean, and safe. Cobb County is my recommendation.
Where are the most safest areas to run at night in Atlanta?

"Recently I have the idea of fitness, where do you guys think the safest areas for a woman to run at night are?" Would you consider running with a group? The chances of anything happening anywhere on any given night are low, but it'll at least feel safer if you're with people. Even with regard to falling or being hit by a car or something, at least somebody will see. http://www.atlantahash.com/?m=491.
Which city is more world class: Boston or Atlanta?

"I have lived in Boston for a long time, and I plan to change my life to Atlanta recently. Any suggestions?" I live in Atlanta. The answer is easily Boston. Much nicer layout city, better transit, better cultural institutions, the best universities in the world. Is this really a contest? Atlanta is cool though and is cheaper, better weather. I would live in Boston if it wasn’t so expensive.
Any tips for a girl to get to high school using MARTA alone?

"My 15-year-old daughter is gearing up to head to high school - her first time (since last year was totally remote). As parents, we're big believers in teaching independence, so our default was to let her take MARTA to high school and back home. She'd only need to transfer to a short bus ride close to the high school. What is y'all's opinion or suggestion on safety for a young woman?"
What is the most expensive area to live in Atlanta?

"My family and I have lived on renting a house for many years, just curious about this." Buckhead, which is pretty huge as neighborhoods go, probably has many of the most expensive houses in the City of Atlanta, as opposed to the suburbs. The home that Tyler Perry bought and renovated a few years ago sold for $17.5 million, and then recently sold again for $15 million.
What are the best places to take kids in Atlanta besides the zoo?

"My cousin brought his 6-year-old child over to spend Christmas with us. Are there any suitable child-friendly places to recommend? Thanks" Atlanta is packed with great family opportunities, just depending on what you like and the age of your kids. There is the Children's Museum and the Center for Puppetry Arts, the Aquarium, and the World of Coca Cola. Six Flags and White Water Park are nice for kids of all ages. Then there is Legoland, several trampoline parks, and climbing walls all over the place. Tiny Towne is a fun place for younger kids. Older kids might enjoy the offerings of Atlanta Botanical Gardens, particularly around the holidays. If you are into various types of museums there is the Football Hall of Fame, CNN studio tours, and the Fernbanks Science Centers always have attractions for all ages.
How Do I Find a Job in Georgia?

This article is aiming to help you find job opportunities in your professional field across the state. Proof of taxpayer identity, such as a Social Security number, so employers can report taxable wages to the government.
Where are the places for homeless to shower in Atlanta?

"I know pilot truck stops and some YMCA’s but I really don’t want to go that far I’m wondering anywhere closer to 15th street or north" If you can swing $10 a month Planet Fitness has showers, wifi, outlets to charge, and obviously workout equipment. Most of them don't mind if you overnight in their lot as well.
Which Homeless shelter organization should I donate to in Atlanta?

"Just trying to see what you guys opinion as which homeless organization is doing the best work, and will actually put donations to good use." The Atlanta Center for Self-Sufficiency is a great organization to support. They help people get back on their feet with resources for housing, clothing, and employment. I've volunteered with them and was impressed with their overall approach and kindness.
As a single female, where should I move to near Atlanta, GA?

"Just as the title says. I'm finding a safe and convenient area in Atlanta, any recommendations?" Lived in Vinings and it is a premium area, a great time - close to ATL proper but yes reverse commute. Kennesaw near KSU is probably the most fun bet, that is where a great affordable place will be found and many great eateries.
What do I need to know before moving to Atlanta, GA?

"Recently I had an opportunity to move to Atlanta. I am considering whether to do it or not. Any kind suggestions and tips would be very helpful!" Live as close to where you plan to work as possible. The mistake many make moving to Atlanta is looking for a house during non-peak traffic times. And consider corridors that have rapid transit and alternate roads. Traffic is a huge factor in the quality of life in Atlanta.
LIVE, LOVE, LAUGH, and EXPLORE in Atlanta! Find things to do in and around Atlanta: Concerts, Shows, The Arts, Special Events, Restaurants & Bar.

