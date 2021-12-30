Where is a good Neighborhood in Atlanta? good school for kids and safe.
"Considering relocation to Atlanta for work. Any advice for a nice neighborhood?"
Mary Taylor/pexels
Honestly depends on where you work, how much you’ll make and what kind of lifestyle you prefer. If you work in the city, have a high salary, and want an urban lifestyle, my choice would be the City of Decatur. The school system is as good as any in the state, there’s direct Marta access and downtown has awesome food and drink. If you don’t want to be that close to the city, want more land, cheaper housing, etc. then I would look at Gwinnett county. We looked at some houses on the Gwinnett side of Stone Mountain with schools rated 8/9 (Camp Creek Elementary), and the commute isn’t terrible (probably around 1 hour in typical rush hour traffic) to downtown Atlanta. Also, crime is almost nonexistent.
Maybe Grant Park. I don't have kids bit a lot of my neighbors do. They seem to like ANCS, Atlanta Neighborhood Charter School, and the kids play and walk around in the streets by themselves. A lot of kids also walk to school by themselves.
I live in South Buckhead with my wife and son and really like it. The schools are pretty good, my wife and I are close to our jobs, there are parks within walking distance, and the neighborhood if full of other young families.
The best areas for what you’re asking for are going to be east Cobb, north Fulton, South Forsyth, Gwinnett, and the City of Decatur. If you have enough income, Buckhead and the private schools (Lovett, Westminister, Pace, etc.) are a good option.
Kindly share more suggestions below!
Comments / 7