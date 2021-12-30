ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canal Winchester, OH

16-year-old girl dead in shooting near Canal Winchester

By Nia Noelle
Magic 95.5
Magic 95.5
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tZwuZ_0dYuG8Jr00

According to NBC4i, Columbus police are investigating a shooting in which a 16-year-old girl was killed on Piper Bend Drive near Canal Winchester in far Southeast Columbus.

The shooting is reported to have taken place around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. Police confirmed they found 16-year-old Janae Hairston suffering from a gunshot wound.

Hairston was transported to Mount Carmel East hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead at 5:42 a.m. She was a junior at Canal Winchester High School, according to a district statement.

Hairston’s death marked the 202nd homicide in Columbus in 2021. Police continue to investigate.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email

The Latest:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Canal Winchester, OH
Columbus, OH
Coronavirus
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Canal Winchester, OH
Crime & Safety
State
Ohio State
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikki Giovanni
Person
Erica Dixon
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Magic 95.5

Magic 95.5

379
Followers
750
Post
163K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' Best R&B

 https://mycolumbusmagic.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy