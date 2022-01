US data below expectations, on Wednesday ADP and FOMC minutes. DXY turns positive again, holds above 96.00. USD/CAD holds a bearish tone but again rejected from under 1.2700. The USD/CAD pair bottomed at 1.2666 and rebounded back above 1.2700, as the US dollar jumps from instance weakness to strength in a few minutes. Higher US yields continue to be a key driver of USD strength. At the same time, higher equity prices limit gains.

MARKETS ・ 16 HOURS AGO