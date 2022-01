As we close out 2021, it’s interesting to think that perhaps the most anticipated Marvel Studios film of the year turned out to be the most disappointing. And that film is “Eternals.” With an incredible cast and an Oscar-winning director in Chloe Zhao, many expected “Eternals” to be a new, daring take on the MCU. And what we got was something different—a fairly boring MCU film. But according to a new interview with Empire, Zhao explained that she did actually have something really different in mind initially when it came to how she was going to end the film.

