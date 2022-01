NORTHAMPTON — Cooley Dickinson Hospital is reopening its drive-thru testing tent for the first time since summer to meet the demand for COVID-19 tests. Testing hours will be by appointment only from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, according to the hospital. The tent is to the rear of the hospital property at 30 Locust St.

