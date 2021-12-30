Arson investigation underway at Round Spring Campground

TRAPPE, Md. – Maryland State Police are actively investigating a suspicious death in Talbot County. Shortly after 6:15 a.m. this morning, police responded to the 2900 block of Howell Point Road in Trappe for an apparent shooting. Upon their arrival, police found the victim outside of her home suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Emergency medical service personnel pronounced her deceased on the scene and the cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy. The deceased is identified as Marta Merina, 33, of Trappe, Maryland.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO