Public Safety

Arson investigation underway at Round Spring Campground

kzimksim.com
 6 days ago

An arson investigation is underway following an incident at the Round Spring Campground. Around 11:15 pm on December 26th, park rangers responded to the scene of a structural fire...

www.kzimksim.com

