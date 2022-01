January’s PlayStation Plus free games likely won’t be announced until next week, but once again the reliable folks at Dealabs have leaked the lineup early. Apparently, the selection will include the popular co-op mine ‘em up Deep Rock Galactic, arcade racer Dirt 5, and the Atlus-Tecmo-Koei collaboration Persona 5 Strikers. Interestingly, it seems we’re getting two PS5 games (most previous months it’s been two PS4 games and only one PS5 option). Here’s a bit more detail about the latest lineup of PS Plus free games…

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO