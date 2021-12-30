ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Mike Parson: Get vaccinated “because we know it works”

 6 days ago

COVID-19 cases are still on the rise in Missouri...

KOMU

Gov. Parson addresses rising COVID-19 concerns

JEFFERSON CITY - During Governor Mike Parson's press conference announcing the new directors of the Departments of Mental Health and Revenue Wednesday, Parson addressed continuing concerns with COVID-19. The newest strain of COVID-19, the omicron variant, has led to Missouri's daily average case levels to rise to heights not seen since January.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Missouri State
KYTV

Missouri Gov. Parson pushes more vaccinations to curb spread of COVID-19

Doctors at Springfield hospitals preparing for the next wave of COVID-19 hospitalizations. Fire damages restaurant near Mountain Home, Ark. Stockton, Mo. doctor wanted for sex crimes captured, Greene County prosecutors office comments on case. Missouri Gov. Parson addresses hiring of 2 new directors, COVID-19 crisis. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson addressed...
KTLO

Gov. Parson orders flags at half-staff Tuesday

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has ordered U.S. and Missouri flags be flown at half-staff at all government buildings in Boone County, the Firefighter Memorial of Missouri in Kingdom City and firehouses statewide on Tuesday from sunrise to sunset in honor of Boone County Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Bryant Gladney.
Mike Parson
KFVS12

Gov. Parson announced Mo. state of emergency will expire

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson announced that Missouri’s COVID-19 state of emergency will be expired and not renewed on Friday, December 31. “Thanks to the effectiveness of the vaccine, widespread efforts to mitigate the virus, and our committed health care professionals, past needs to continue the state of emergency are no longer present,” said Governor Parson. “Over the last 22 months, we have coordinated with local, state, and private partners to mitigate COVID-19 and work towards returning to normalcy. We all now know how to best fight and prevent serious illness from this virus. The State stands ready to provide assistance and response, but there is no longer a need for a state of emergency.”
KYTV

Missouri Gov. Parson picks new revenue, children’s services leaders

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday announced new leaders for the Revenue and Social Services department. The governor named fellow Republican state Rep. Wayne Wallingford to be the next director of the Department of Revenue starting Jan. 3. The two served together in the state Senate.
kzimksim.com

As U.S. hits a COVID-19 record number in Missouri are also high

Omicron has helped drive the seven-day average of new cases to a record high. The U.S. is seeing more than a quarter of a million new cases each day, breaking the record set last January. Joey Parker tells us Missouri’s numbers aren’t much better. Daily Headlines Newsletter. Sign...
kzimksim.com

Gov. Parson names two state department directors

Governor Mike Parson has named two new directors to his team. Joey Parker was at yesterday’s Capitol news conference with the governor. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning.
spectrumnews1.com

'We've always known what works and that is get a shot': Gov. Evers reflects on vaccine incentives and leading the state through 2021

MADISON, Wis. — From signing a budget with bipartisan support to dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said the credit for the last year's accomplishments goes to the strength and resiliency of Wisconsinites. Watch Spectrum News 1 Political Reporter Anthony DaBruzzi's one-on-one conversation with the governor...
krcgtv.com

Gov. Parson: 'There's no shortage of tests in this state'

JEFFERSON CITY — Governor Mike Parson addressed Missouri's COVID-19 response initiatives in the wake of the Omicron variant at a press conference on Wednesday. After announcing the names of two new state department directors, the governor took questions from reporters, where he said the state of Missouri does not have a shortage of COVID-19 tests, despite widespread anecdotes of testing inaccessibility.
kzimksim.com

Missouri Senator examines budget and spending American Rescue Plan funds

A Missouri state senator who serves as chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee says it’s nice to project growth in the coming fiscal year, but even better to have money in the bank this year. Brent Martin reports. Daily Headlines Newsletter. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight...
