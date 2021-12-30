Gov. Mike Parson: Get vaccinated “because we know it works”

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson announced that Missouri’s COVID-19 state of emergency will be expired and not renewed on Friday, December 31. “Thanks to the effectiveness of the vaccine, widespread efforts to mitigate the virus, and our committed health care professionals, past needs to continue the state of emergency are no longer present,” said Governor Parson. “Over the last 22 months, we have coordinated with local, state, and private partners to mitigate COVID-19 and work towards returning to normalcy. We all now know how to best fight and prevent serious illness from this virus. The State stands ready to provide assistance and response, but there is no longer a need for a state of emergency.”

