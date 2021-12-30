LETTER: 'There may be hope for America after all'

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. I’m on a lot of Republican and conservative email lists. Call it research. So every day, I receive fundraising solicitations from Republican candidates, right-wing advocacy groups, and, of course, Donald Trump. They are almost always dire: the Democrats—or the libs or the radicals or antifa or Black Lives Matter or the media or Hollywood—are poised to destroy America As We Know It. And they can only be stopped if I make a donation within the next hour or by midnight tonight. Better yet, my contribution will be matched 300 percent, or 500 percent, or 1000 percent, or 1200 percent by….someone else. In many cases, if not most, this is a meaningless ploy or, worse, a false promise.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 6 DAYS AGO