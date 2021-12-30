ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

LETTER: 'There may be hope for America after all'

newjerseyhills.com
 6 days ago

TO THE EDITOR: I think there may be some hope for the American people after all. It seems the tide is finally turning. After being lied to and manipulated by the media for so long, the people are seeing through the nonsense and are finally learning. CNN’s rating are down a...

www.newjerseyhills.com

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

It's time for Democrats to remind Republicans: The GOP is very much in the minority

This week marks the one-year anniversary of the January 6th insurrection. There will be some commemorations of the day in Washington and pro-democracy groups will hold vigils for democracy while pro-Trump groups will be holding vigils to support the insurrectionists. Donald Trump plans to hold a press conference on that day where he says he will discuss in-depth the "stolen election" of 2020, citing several states where "the numbers don't work for them." Feel the magic:
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Arkansas State
The Independent

Democrats planned secret ‘contingency election’ because they predicted Trump would try to steal 2020, new book reveals

House Democrats began planning for Donald Trump to attempt to steal the election as early as May 2020, and set up an organisation to elect as many Democrats as possible to stave off such a scenario, a new book by Maryland Rep Jamie Raskin reveals.Mr Raskin, a Democrat who was the lead impeachment manager during the 2021 impeachment of the former president after he incited the Capitol riot on 6 January, writes about this in his new book Unthinkable: Trauma, Truth, and Trials of American Democracy, published on 4 January. An advance copy of the book, which chronicles the insurrection...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

Joe Manchin said he isn't ruling out tweaking the chamber's rules — but he sounds wary of the big changes many of his Democratic colleagues want.

It's what Manchin has been saying for months now, so Democrats' pressure campaign doesn't seem to be having much of an effect so far. He said they're discussing various options, including restoring the talking filibuster. Think "Mr. Smith Goes to Washington" but for every issue someone wants to oppose. It...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AOL Corp

Trump cancels planned Jan. 6 news conference

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden will on Thursday mark the one-year anniversary of the deadly Jan. 6 assault at the U.S. Capitol by honoring the bravery of law enforcement on the scene, and outlining the unfinished work the nation needs to do to strengthen its democracy, the White House said.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Hunter Biden
Person
Jimmy Carter
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Bernie Sanders
newjerseyhills.com

LETTER: Reflections on Jan. 6 attack: 'Violence justified by the Big Lie'

TO THE EDITOR: It’s around the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. I have a few statements from that day, the first ones from Harry Dunn, who was a Black veteran police officer at the Capitol; the second one is from Donald Trump. And then a few personal general takeaways from those statements.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

A year after Capitol riot, Americans fear for their democracy: polls

One year after the violent assault on the US Capitol, Americans remain deeply concerned about the health of their democracy and about a third say violence against the government can sometimes be justified, according to two polls published Sunday.  With the January 6 anniversary nearing, the polls offer specific causes for concern: CBS found that 28 percent of respondents believe force can be used to defend the result of an election, while 34 percent told The Washington Post that a violent action against government can sometimes be justified -- the largest percentage in decades.
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#U S Supreme Court#American#Cnn#Msnbc#Forbes Com#The Democratic Party#Neo Nazi#Capitol
Mother Jones

This May Be the Worst GOP Fundraising Letter Ever

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. I’m on a lot of Republican and conservative email lists. Call it research. So every day, I receive fundraising solicitations from Republican candidates, right-wing advocacy groups, and, of course, Donald Trump. They are almost always dire: the Democrats—or the libs or the radicals or antifa or Black Lives Matter or the media or Hollywood—are poised to destroy America As We Know It. And they can only be stopped if I make a donation within the next hour or by midnight tonight. Better yet, my contribution will be matched 300 percent, or 500 percent, or 1000 percent, or 1200 percent by….someone else. In many cases, if not most, this is a meaningless ploy or, worse, a false promise.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Guardian

One-party rule is now the credo of Trump and his followers

The first anniversary of the invasion of the Capitol approaches, our cold civil war grows hotter by the day, and the numbers tell the story. A majority of Republicans view the attack as a defense of freedom (56%) and just under half (47%) cast it as an act of patriotism. For good measure, one in six Americans approve of the events of 6 January 2021, including nearly a quarter of Republicans.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Fox News

'The View' co-host Ana Navarro: Trump wasn't legitimately elected in 2016, he got 'help from the Russians'

"The View" co-host and CNN commentator Ana Navarro said Tuesday that she didn't believe Donald Trump was legitimately elected president in 2016. In a segment looking ahead to the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Navarro said that while she felt Trump was elected with "help from the Russians," she would never encourage using force to atone for that injustice in her eyes. However, one of her co-hosts immediately suggested after she spoke that not accepting President Biden as legitimate was dangerous.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
hngn.com

Presidential Election 2024: Which Democrats, Republicans Could Be Headed to the White House Other Than Joe Biden, Donald Trump?

The 2024 presidential election is still three years away, but several names from the Democratic and Republican parties have already been thrown around in the news. Joe Biden, a Democrat, recently expressed his plans to run for re-election. Donald Trump, who was Biden's opponent in the 2020 election, has also dropped clues that he will run in 2024.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy