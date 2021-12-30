ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Simon Cowell offered a plane for Carlos Marin to get treatment in Spain

By Celebretainment
lakegazette.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSimon Cowell offered to send a plane for Carlos Marin to fly him to Spain for treatment before his passing. The 53-year-old Il Divo singer died on December 19, days after being hospitalised with COVID-19. Carlos was placed in a coma by doctors at Manchester Royal Hospital in England,...

www.lakegazette.net

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Simon Cowell shares his heartbreak over sudden death

Simon Cowell has taken to social media following the sudden death of Il Divo star Carlos Marin. The music mogul shared a statement expressing his grief which read: “I am finding this so difficult to put into words how I feel right now. WATCH: Simon Cowell's son Eric makes...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Il Divo’s Carlos Marin called ex-wife to ‘say goodbye’ before dying of COVID

“The Power Of Love” was on full display. Il Divo star Carlos Marin bid his ex-wife farewell via Facetime when he knew “he wasn’t going to make it” ahead of his tragic death at 52 last week. His former paramour, Geraldine Larrosa, dropped the heartbreaking bombshell while arriving at the Spanish baritone’s private wake in Madrid on Monday, the Daily Mail reported.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Variety

Il Divo Singer Carlos Marin Dies at 53 of COVID Complications

Carlos Marin, the ever smiling and sharply dressed baritone powerhouse of multi-national quartet Il Divo, died Sunday of COVID complications. He was 53. After feeling ill, Marin had been hospitalized on Dec. 8 in the Intensive Care Unit of the Manchester Royal Hospital while on tour in the U.K. His death was announced on Sunday by Il Divo via the group’s Twitter account. “It is with heavy hearts that we are letting you know that our friend and partner, Carlos Marín, has passed away. He will be missed by his friends, family and fans. For 17 years, the four of us have...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simon Cowell
musictimes.com

Singer Carlos Marin Dead After Putting Into Induced Coma Due To Serious Health Issue, II Divo Confirms Tragic News

Carlos Marin, a longtime member of the band II Divo, has died after facing serious health issue. He was 53. II Divo first confirmed Marin's passing through its Twitter account, expressing their heartbreak following their bandmate's untimely death. They also shared a photo of the late musician alongside a short but heartfelt tribute to him.
CELEBRITIES
talentrecap.com

Simon Cowell Made Her Cry But ‘AGT’s Charlotte Summers is Still Singing

With a voice like butter, 13 year old Charlotte Summers began Season 14 of America’s Got Talent on a high note, blowing the judges away with her rendition of ‘I Put A Spell On You.’ Charlotte’s popularity wasn’t enough to help her escape the wrath of Simon Cowell who made the young star cry after her performance of Shirley Bassey’s ‘Diamonds Are Forever.’
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester Royal Hospital#Syco#Spanish#Hola
thebrag.com

Il Divo’s Carlos Marín dies aged 53

Carlos Marín of the iconic classical crossover group Il Divo has died aged 53. A statement on the group’s official Twitter account confirmed the news. “It is with heavy hearts that we are letting you know that our friend and partner, Carlos Marin, has passed away,” it said. “He will be missed by his friends, family and fans. There will never be another voice or spirit like Carlos.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Celebrities
coloradomusic.org

Il Divo Singer Carlos Marin Dies Aged 53 // Other Notable Musicians Deaths

Carlos Marin (from the Il Divo website) Il Divo’s Carlos Marin has died aged 53, the classical group has announced. Marin would be “missed by his friends, family and fans”, a statement on social media said. “There will never be another voice or spirit like Carlos.”
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Il Divo Singer Carlos Marín Dies at 53; Simon Cowell Remembers the Singer—“He Loved Life”

Il Divo singer Carlos Marín passed away Sunday, December 19. He was 53. Marín was a Spanish baritone singer for the multi-national group Il Divo with members Urs Bühler (Switzerland), David Miller (United States), and Sébastien Izambard (France). The vocal group was assembled in 2003 by famous music producer, Simon Cowell. Their debut album, Il Divo, sold five million copies worldwide in 2004.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Carlos Marin death: Simon Cowell, Bruno Tonioli lead tributes to Il Divo singer and his ‘passionate spirit’

Industry veterans and fans have paid tribute to legendary Il Divo singer Carlos Marín following his death aged 53. The pop opera group confirmed Marín’s death on Twitter on Sunday (19 December) night. He had been hospitalised in Manchester earlier in the month after reportedly contracting Covid-19.Il Divo’s online statement read: “It is with heavy hearts that we are letting you know that our friend and partner, Carlos Marín, has passed away. He will be missed by his friends, family and fans.” “There will never be another voice or spirit like Carlos,” Il Divo members Urs Bühler, David Miller,...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Il Divo singer Carlos Marin's ex-wife recounts final phone call before his death

Carlos Marin's ex-wife Geraldine Larrosa detailed the final conversation she had with the singer before his death. Larrosa, who is also known by her stage name Innocence, revealed to the press that she received a FaceTime call from Marin earlier this month when he was hospitalized with an undisclosed illness. The Il Divo singer's death was confirmed on Dec. 19. He was 53 years old.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Carlos Marin: Singer’s ex-wife opens up about kind gesture from Simon Cowell before Il Divo star died

The ex-wife of Il Divo singer Carlos Marin has opened up about a kind gesture made by Simon Cowell before Marin died.The Spanish baritone died on 19 December aged 53 after contracting the Delta variant of Covid-19.He had been placed in an induced coma in a Manchester hospital earlier this month as the group were forced to cancel their UK Christmas tour.According to the singer’s ex-wife, Geraldine Larossa, Cowell had rung the hospital and “offered to help with anything” before Marin died. The Britain’s Got Talent judge formed Il Divo in 2003 for the label Syco Music, which...
CELEBRITIES
Tampa Bay News Wire

IL Divo Honors the Late Carlos Marin in a Greatest Hits Tour

IN THE AFTERMATH OF HIS TRAGIC PASSING, THE PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED “FOR ONCE IN MY LIFE TOUR” WILL NOW PAY TRIBUTE TO CARLOS MARIN. St. Petersburg, FL (January 4, 2022) – Following the tragic passing of Il Divo’s Carlos Marin, the remaining members of the multi-national group – America’s David Miller, France’s Sebastien Izambard and Switzerland’s Urs Buhler – will proceed with their tour in tribute to Marin. The tour, previously, the “For Once in My Life Tour” will go on as a Greatest Hits Tour and include special guest vocalist, Mexican American baritone Steven LaBrie. The tour will be filled with Il Divo’s hits from their vast catalog of songs with an incredible stage production. All tickets from the originally scheduled dates will be honored at the 2022 shows.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
musictimes.com

Carlos Marin Dead: II Divo Member Did Something Heartbreaking Before Tragic Passing

Carlos Marin did something shocking - and heartbreaking - before taking his last breath. The music industry dealt another devastating blow after Marin lost his battle against COVID-19. The band members -- Urs Buhler, Sebastien Izambard, and David Miller - confirmed his tragic passing after the singer contracted the virus and fell ill despite receiving full doses of vaccine.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Il Divo Says Tour Will Go On Despite Carlos Marin’s Death, With Guest Vocalist Filling In

The multinational vocal quartet Il Divo has announced that its U.S. tour will go on as scheduled beginning Feb. 2, despite the Dec. 19 death of member Carlos Marin. Mexican American baritone Steven LaBrie has been drafted to join the surviving members for the tour, which has been rechristened as a “Greatest Hits” trek and will now be dedicated to Marin’s memory. The tour had previously been billed as the “For Once in My Life Tour” before being refocused as a career retrospective and tribute to Marin in the wake of his death from COVID-19 just before Christmas. View this...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy