ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

TV's Most Valuable Players: 2021 Edition

Primetimer
Primetimer
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

2021 may not have been the full-on return to normalcy and joy that so many had hoped for after the nadir of 2020. But at least there was some great TV — tons of it in fact, packed with standout performances. These are the people who made us smile, cheer and...

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
BGR.com

This emotional new Netflix movie has a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes

It’s virtually impossible to keep up with all of the new originals on Netflix. This week alone, Netflix is adding 19 original movies and shows to its library. Unfortunately, the nonstop deluge of new content makes it easy to miss some worthwhile additions. That seems to be what happened to Mixtape, which is a new movie on Netflix that came out on Friday, December 3rd.
MOVIES
Popculture

'Facts of Life' Live: Major Star Missing During Cast Reunion

The Facts of Life part of Tuesday night's Live in Front of a Studio Audience special featured three of the show's original actors, who made a special appearance after Jennifer Aniston, Jon Stewart, and others finished recreating the 1982 episode "Kids Can Be Cruel." One member of the cast original missing was Nancy McKeon, who played Jo, the part Kathryn Hahn played Tuesday. The Facts of Life segment also included unannounced appearances from Will Arnett and Jason Bateman.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Saddest TV Cancellations of 2021

This year undoubtedly brought us some great new television, with shows such as Shadow and Bone, Hawkeye, True Story, Only Murders In The Building and more making their debut. However, we may have lost just as many TV treasures as we gained. Thats right: 2021 robbed us of some of our favorite series!
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Natasha Rothwell
Person
Evan Peters
Person
Fran Lebowitz
Person
Jean Smart
Person
Josie Totah
Person
Rupaul
Person
Jennifer Coolidge
Person
Jane Krakowski
Person
Kate Winslet
Person
Lisa Kudrow
Person
Hamish Linklater
Person
Martin Scorsese
CinemaBlend

Anthony Anderson Talks Returning To Law And Order And Switching Away From Comedy After Black-ish Cancellation

Anthony Anderson is going to be doing some genre transitioning, as he’s returning to Law & Order for the highly-anticipated upcoming 21st season. This change coincides with the end of his long-running ABC sitcom, black-ish. The actor seems to be excited about the move, as he recently posted a first look at his work on the new show. Now, he’s opening up about returning to the long-running legal drama and moving away from comedy for a while.
TV & VIDEOS
Distractify

What Were the 7 Best Netflix Original Series of 2021? We've Got Our List

Did you catch all of the original programming that dropped on Netflix in 2021? If not (and especially if you're looking for something new to binge during that awkward time between Christmas and New Year's), we've rounded up seven of our favorite Netflix originals that are highly rated and worth sacrificing an entire day just to watch every episode.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Kate Winslet: Possible ‘Mare of Easttown’ Season 2 Would Explore Police Brutality in America

A second season of HBO’s 2021 sleeper hit limited series “Mare of Easttown” has yet to be confirmed by the network, but star Kate Winslet already has an idea of where a possible follow-up run would take the show. Winslet, who won a Primetime Emmy Award for playing a rough-around-the-edges Philly-area cop in Brad Ingelsby’s crime series, recently told The Guardian that a second season would reflect the current crisis surrounding police brutality and wrongdoing. (Via Insider.) “I don’t know if I’m going to be playing Mare again,” Winslet said. “But if we were to do a second season, then for sure...
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

A Lot of Shows Ended in 2021, But We'll Miss These 10 Most

We never asked for a second season of the year 2020, but fate ordered it anyway and gave us 2021, a too-familiar year of pandemic panic, resigned seclusion, and social disruption. While 2021 was an undeniable suckfest, it did give us time to get familiar with our good friend television. But even that had its downsides, as we had to say goodbye to some of our favorite shows as their runs came to an end.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manhattan#Celebrity#Hbo#Wandavision#Sin#Covid#American Horror Story
Distractify

11 Netflix Shows that Ended (or Were Canceled) in 2021

Throughout 2021, even as some pandemic restrictions were lifted, people continued to bide their free time by streaming shows on Netflix. While the streamer has built a reputation as a go-to destination to watch trending shows, there were a few programs that missed the mark in 2021 and were promptly axed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
imdb.com

From Sex/Life to Succession, Here's an Ode to 2021's Most Thrilling Moments of TV

Boy do we love a twist ending. Just when we thought all our nerve endings had been fried thanks to the sh*!tshow that was 2020, there was still more to be shocked by in 2021. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's explosive Oprah interview? Our jaws dropped. That Succession season three finale? We're dead. And thanks to David E. Kelley's double whammy of 2020's The Undoing and this year's Nine Perfect Strangers, it's been proved that no one does tense like Nicole Kidman. Oh, and who could forget Mr. Big (Chris Noth) Dying On A Peloton in the first episode of And Just Like That...?! From Mare of Easttown's mind-boggling mystery to...
TV SERIES
Primetimer

TV's Best Looks: 2021 Edition

Bold colors and eye-catching prints may not be the cure for all that ails us, but TV shows embracing fashion frivolity provided a welcome escape amid an otherwise tough year. In 2021, style icon Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) returned, Ted Lasso showcased the best in sports apparel and athleisure, and a tracksuit became the symbol of a deadly game.
TV SHOWS
Deadline

Keanu Reeves In Talks To Star In Hulu’s Series Adaptation Of ‘The Devil In The White City’ From Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, Todd Field & Sam Shaw

EXCLUSIVE: Keanu Reeves is in talks to head to the World’s Fair in 1893. Deadline understands that The Matrix star is in negotiations to star in Hulu’s series adaptation of The Devil In The White City, the big-budget take on Erik Larson’s 2003 book. The Devil in the White City tells the true story of two men, an architect and a serial killer, whose fates were forever linked by The Chicago World’s Fair of 1893. It follows Daniel H. Burnham, a brilliant and fastidious architect racing to make his mark on the world and Henry H. Holmes, a handsome and cunning doctor who...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Primetimer

This Is Us' final season feels like another end of an era for network TV

The sixth and final season is a "bittersweet moment for NBC and broadcast TV in general," says Michael Schneider. "This Is Us was an out-of-the-box smash, the kind that doesn’t come along often, and definitely not these days at the networks. The drama and ABC’s also-retiring comedy Black-ish represent two of the last broadcast series to achieve any sort of major recognition at the Primetime Emmys and other awards shows — another reason this feels a bit like one of those 'end of an era' moments for legacy media." As Schneider points out, "the entire television business has undergone a seismic shift since This Is Us debuted on NBC in (September) 2016. When (creator Dan) Fogelman first began pitching the series, streaming was in its infancy and fall TV launches came with major fanfare, and there was much higher awareness even for shows without major preexisting IP. At the time, prestige TV was still emerging from its dark, antihero era. Family dramas without a gritty edge weren’t getting much traction in primetime anymore. This Is Us flew in the face of that, bringing relationship-driven series back to the forefront." This Is Us star Mandy Moore remembers being told early on that This Is Us' success signaled the end of an era. “Like: ‘This is the last monolith as network television," she says. "You guys are a part of something really special.’ Who knows if that’s really going to be the case. But it does feel like that in certain respects. I mean, our viewing habits have changed.” Fellow This Is Us star Chrissy Metz adds: “We were actually one of the shows that people would stand around when we were (still) at our watercoolers at the offices, talking to each other and wanting to watch it week to week instead of bingeing it.”
TV SERIES
Primetimer

WATCH: Michael Has a 'Toilet Tragedy' in Never-Before-Seen The Office Clip

It's been nearly 10 years since The Office said goodbye, but fans are still learning new things about the beloved sitcom — though in this case, they may be learning too much. In a never-before-seen cold open from Season 4, Michael Scott (Steve Carell) has a "toilet tragedy," during which everything in his pockets, including his tip calculator and candy corn, fell into a toilet filled with his "business."
TV SERIES
Variety

Brian Cox, Audra McDonald and More Critics Choice TV Nominees Are Seasoned Pros Shining in New Series

Among this year’s Critics Choice Awards TV acting nominees are “the lifers,” an assortment of seasoned performers with long, successful Hollywood careers — many spanning from the ’80s and early ’90s, but also a few as far back as the ’60s — who have once again delivered performances on par with their finest work. And as several actors tell Variety, they’ve each followed distinctive paths, navigating industry changes and career highs and lows, to keep in the game for the long haul. “In a way, my acting career has been headed toward this,” says Steve Martin, nominated for his performance as...
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: Keanu Eyes Hulu Series, Power Book II Adds Regular and More

Keanu Reeves is making his first major foray into television: The Matrix actor is in negotiations to star in the Hulu series The Devil in the White City, from executive producers Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio, our sister site Deadline reports. The drama is based on Erik Larson’s 2003 book about the true story of architect Daniel H. Burnham and serial killer Dr. Henry H. Holmes, whose fates were forever linked by The Chicago World’s Fair of 1893. It is unclear which of the two characters Reeves is in talks for. Reeves’ previous TV work includes a role in the web series...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Peacemaker’: HBO Max Cancels L.A. Red Carpet Premiere Due To Omicron Surge

HBO Max has canceled the January 8 red carpet Los Angeles premiere of James Gunn’s anticipated HBO Max series Peacemaker amid a surge of the Omicron variant. We hear the decision was made before the holidays out of an abundance of caution as Covid cases skyrocketed. Peacemaker, produced by Peter Safran and starring John Cena in the title role, explores the continuing story of the character in the aftermath of Gunn’s 2021 DC film The Suicide Squad. It’s about a man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it. The series...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in January 2022 and the Best Reasons to Watch

1. “Ozark” Season 4, Part 1 (available January 21) Why Should I Watch? The beginning of the end starts with a premiere episode titled… “The Beginning of the End.” Jason Bateman’s breakthrough dramatic turn — as Marty Byrde, an accountant-turned-money-launderer who flees to the middle of Missouri with his family to make big profits for his cartel lord clients — will come to a close in 2022 via a supersized final season. Part 1 premieres January 21 with eight episodes, before the last eight entries debut at a later date. By now, you know if you’re onboard with the dark crime...
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Ten Great Shows You May Have Missed in 2021

They don't call it Peak TV for nothing. With more shows than ever, it can be difficult for even the most plugged-in viewers to keep up. For every Squid Game or Succession, there are countless shows that debut to little fanfare and are left to languish among the rows and rows of offerings on any given streaming platform. Well-reviewed series like We Are Lady Parts and Feel Good may lack big-time buzz, but that doesn't make them any less worth your time. Here are ten great shows you may have missed in 2021, listed in chronological order by release date:
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

This Week in TV: ‘The Book of Boba Fett,’ New Year’s Eve, ‘This Is Us’

The calendar turns to 2022 this week, which means both a wave of specials on New Year’s Eve — typically one of the bigger nights of the year for network TV — and a host of premieres once the hangover clears. Among the broadcast debuts are the final season of This Is Us and Black-ish. The streaming menu is a bit light on premieres, but it features both a new Star Wars series on Disney+ and a look back at the Harry Potter movie franchise on HBO Max. Below is The Hollywood Reporter‘s rundown of premieres, returns and specials over the next seven...
NFL
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy