Frozen Goes Primetime, Netflix Continues Hilda's Story, Carrie Moves Forward

 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Frozen gets a special primetime airing on ABC, Netflix’s award-winning animated series Hilda gets a one-off film, Carrie makes forward moves in a new episode of And Just Like That, and more. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this Thursday:. The Wonderful World of Disney:...

BGR.com

The brutal new Netflix movie everyone’s been waiting for was just released

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking. Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we’re starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. This...
MOVIES
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
Popculture

'Facts of Life' Live: Major Star Missing During Cast Reunion

The Facts of Life part of Tuesday night's Live in Front of a Studio Audience special featured three of the show's original actors, who made a special appearance after Jennifer Aniston, Jon Stewart, and others finished recreating the 1982 episode "Kids Can Be Cruel." One member of the cast original missing was Nancy McKeon, who played Jo, the part Kathryn Hahn played Tuesday. The Facts of Life segment also included unannounced appearances from Will Arnett and Jason Bateman.
TV & VIDEOS
Harper's Bazaar

Here's Everything Coming to Netflix in January 2022

It's time to kick off the new year with exciting new specials, shows, and films arriving on Netflix next month. Landing on Netflix January 5 is 2004's Rebelde, the Mexican predecessor to Gossip Girl, which follows the antics of music students at the Elite Way School. Netflix is also releasing a TikTok reality show, Hype House, on January 7, as well as part one of Season 4 of its popular crime drama Ozark on January 21. Season 3 of Too Hot to Handle drops January 19, revealing a new batch of contestants for the show's monthlong abstinence challenge (they filmed back-to-back with those from Season 2). And come January 28, see Kristen Bell star in The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window, a parody of the Netflix original 2021 thriller The Woman in the Window.
THEATER & DANCE
Decider.com

Saddest TV Cancellations of 2021

This year undoubtedly brought us some great new television, with shows such as Shadow and Bone, Hawkeye, True Story, Only Murders In The Building and more making their debut. However, we may have lost just as many TV treasures as we gained. Thats right: 2021 robbed us of some of our favorite series!
TV & VIDEOS
Distractify

The Handsome Men of Hallmark Movies Welcome You to the Holidays!

If Hallmark Holiday Movies had a king, it would be Cameron Mathison. First, the bad news, he is married and has two children. Cameron, and his teeth, began his career as a model before spending 13 years on All My Children. His relationship with Hallmark is as deep as his dimples, with multiple movies on his resume. Where he really shines is in their holiday movies. Our favorite is Holidaze with Jennie Garth (Beverly Hills 90210) — yes, a bed and breakfast is involved.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

‘Frozen’ Voice Actress Unexpectedly Passes Away

An actress well-known for her role as the voice of Princess Anna in the Japanese dub of Disney’s Frozen (2013) blockbuster has unexpectedly passed away at age 35. Sayaka Kanda was also known for her recent voiceover work on Idoly Pride, Star Blazers 2202, and Convenience Store Boyfriends. People Magazine shared an English translation of details provided on Kanda’s official website:
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

The 5 worst TV shows of 2021

2021 was a good TV year, with buzzy shows such as “The White Lotus” and gems like “Yellowjackets.” However, it also had some serious clunkers — and we’re not just talking about some of the more bizarre reality TV offerings. From ill-advised sequels to...
TV SERIES
BGR.com

This forgotten Leonardo DiCaprio thriller is dominating Netflix today

Much of the pop culture I consume is connected in some form or another to spies and espionage. My favorite podcast, for example, is Spyscape’s True Spies, hosted by actress Vanessa Kirby. I’m a paying subscriber to the fantastic Substack newsletter SpyTalk, and my vote for the best thing on Apple TV+ right now is Tehran (which I’m overjoyed to hear just wrapped up shooting its second season). And as someone who devours every good spy novel I can get my hands on? I’m certainly happy to see the 2008 adaptation of David Igantius’ novel Body of Lies — starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Russell Crowe — as one of the top-ranked movies on Netflix at the moment.
MOVIES
Variety

Fired ‘The Goldbergs’ Star Jeff Garlin Will Still Appear This Season, Via Previously Shot Footage (EXCLUSIVE)

Jeff Garlin’s sudden depature from “The Goldbergs” over multiple misconduct allegations — which resulted last week in a mutual agreement to leave the Sony Pictures Television-produced ABC sitcom — has left the show in an unusual bind. How should Garlin’s character, Murray Goldberg, be dealt with on the show, given that Season 9 of “The Goldbergs” is in full swing and his sudden disappearance would be noticeable? While there could be a number of options for the creative team to address the situation, Variety has learned that the plan for now is that Garlin will indeed appear in the rest of...
TV SERIES
Hanford Sentinel

Disney's 'Frozen' returns to the Fox

The magic of Disney returns to the big screen at the Hanford Fox Theatre this winter with a special screening of the 2013 hit “Frozen." Walt Disney Animation Studios, the studio behind "Tangled" and "Wreck-It Ralph," presents "Frozen," a stunning big-screen comedy adventure. Fearless optimist Anna (voiced by Kristen Bell) sets off on an epic journey — teaming up with rugged mountain man Kristoff (voiced by Jonathan Groff) and his loyal reindeer Sven—to find her sister Elsa (voice of Idina Menzel), whose icy powers have trapped the kingdom of Arendelle in eternal winter. Encountering Everest-like conditions, mystical trolls and a hilarious snowman named Olaf, Anna and Kristoff battle the elements in a race to save the kingdom.
HANFORD, CA
IndieWire

Kate Winslet: Possible ‘Mare of Easttown’ Season 2 Would Explore Police Brutality in America

A second season of HBO’s 2021 sleeper hit limited series “Mare of Easttown” has yet to be confirmed by the network, but star Kate Winslet already has an idea of where a possible follow-up run would take the show. Winslet, who won a Primetime Emmy Award for playing a rough-around-the-edges Philly-area cop in Brad Ingelsby’s crime series, recently told The Guardian that a second season would reflect the current crisis surrounding police brutality and wrongdoing. (Via Insider.) “I don’t know if I’m going to be playing Mare again,” Winslet said. “But if we were to do a second season, then for sure...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘SNL’: Head Writer Anna Drezen Leaving NBC Show To Focus On Freeform’s ‘Praise Petey’

Saturday Night Live head writer Anna Drezen is leaving the long-running NBC late-night comedy series. Drezen revealed that she was exiting the show just over a year after she was named one of the show’s head writers in September 2020. She said this week that she was leaving the show to focus on the Freeform animated comedy Praise Petey, starring Annie Murphy, John Cho and Christine Baranski, which scored a series order earlier this month. Drezen, who has also written on Peacock comedy series Girls5Eva, was initially hired as a staff writer on the show’s 42nd season in 2016, was promoted to supervising...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘SNL’ Episode Hosted by Betty White to Re-Air Following Actress’ Death

Saturday Night Live is paying tribute to Betty White by re-airing the episode she hosted in 2010. White, who died overnight Thursday into Friday in her sleep at age 99, just a few weeks shy of her 100th birthday, won an Emmy for best guest actress in a comedy series for her work on SNL. That episode, which first aired May 8, 2010, featured White in sketches including one in which she played the grandmother of a prisoner (Kenan Thompson) who brings her in to scare bullies straight and another in which she played a woman who makes a census taker (Tina Fey) really uncomfortable with her bizarre answers. That marked White’s first and only time hosting SNL, though she did return for an appearance in the show’s 40th anniversary special in 2015. According to executive producer Lorne Michaels, he’d asked White to host the show only to be turned down three times. She finally came around following a Facebook campaign that went viral. Jay-Z was the featured musical guest in the 2010 episode, which will air at 11:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC, following a vintage episode of SNL at 10 p.m. ET.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

The Book of Boba Fett Expands the Star Wars Universe on Disney+

Legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett steps into the spotlight today in Disney+’s latest Star Wars series, The Book of Boba Fett, which sees Temuera Morrison reprise his role from The Mandalorian Season 2. Also today: Netflix’s Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer investigates a murder spree in 1970s New York City, a new group of comedic voices take the stage in The Standups Season 3, college football takes over ESPN, and more. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this Wednesday:
LOS ANGELES, CA
Primetimer

Jay Wolpert dies: Original The Price is Right producer who helped develop Match Game, Card Sharks and Family Feud was 79

After winning Jeopardy!'s Tournament of Champions in 1969, Wolpert became a producer on The Price is Right from 1972 to 1978. "During that time, he was credited for adding narrative and parody to the Showcase Showdowns, created the game show Double Dare for CBS (not to be confused with the Nickelodeon game show of the same name that premiered a decade later) and helped develop Match Game, Card Sharks and Family Feud," according to The Hollywood Reporter. One of his assistants on The Price is Right was future romcom legend Nancy Meyers, who later convinced him to embark on a screenwriting career. His credits include co-writing Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl.
TV & VIDEOS
winespectator.com

NBC's ‘Grand Crew’ Puts Black Wine Lovers in Primetime

Following a great vintage for TV and wine, one of NBC's newest sitcoms, the wine-themed Grand Crew, makes its network debut Tuesday night. From two Brooklyn Nine-Nine alums, Phil Augusta Jackson and Dan Goor, the show follows a group of young Black professionals in Los Angeles who get together at their favorite wine bar to uncork their daily adventures.
TV & VIDEOS
