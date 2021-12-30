Simon Cowell offered a plane for Carlos Marin to get treatment in Spain

IN THE AFTERMATH OF HIS TRAGIC PASSING, THE PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED “FOR ONCE IN MY LIFE TOUR” WILL NOW PAY TRIBUTE TO CARLOS MARIN. St. Petersburg, FL (January 4, 2022) – Following the tragic passing of Il Divo’s Carlos Marin, the remaining members of the multi-national group – America’s David Miller, France’s Sebastien Izambard and Switzerland’s Urs Buhler – will proceed with their tour in tribute to Marin. The tour, previously, the “For Once in My Life Tour” will go on as a Greatest Hits Tour and include special guest vocalist, Mexican American baritone Steven LaBrie. The tour will be filled with Il Divo’s hits from their vast catalog of songs with an incredible stage production. All tickets from the originally scheduled dates will be honored at the 2022 shows.

