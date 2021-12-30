ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simon Cowell offered a plane for Carlos Marin to get treatment in Spain

Cover picture for the articleSimon Cowell offered to send a plane for Carlos Marin to fly him to Spain for treatment before his passing. The 53-year-old Il Divo singer died on December 19, days after being hospitalised with COVID-19. Carlos was placed in a coma by doctors at Manchester Royal Hospital in England,...

Hello Magazine

Simon Cowell shares his heartbreak over sudden death

Simon Cowell has taken to social media following the sudden death of Il Divo star Carlos Marin. The music mogul shared a statement expressing his grief which read: “I am finding this so difficult to put into words how I feel right now. WATCH: Simon Cowell's son Eric makes...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Il Divo’s Carlos Marin called ex-wife to ‘say goodbye’ before dying of COVID

“The Power Of Love” was on full display. Il Divo star Carlos Marin bid his ex-wife farewell via Facetime when he knew “he wasn’t going to make it” ahead of his tragic death at 52 last week. His former paramour, Geraldine Larrosa, dropped the heartbreaking bombshell while arriving at the Spanish baritone’s private wake in Madrid on Monday, the Daily Mail reported.
PUBLIC HEALTH
coloradomusic.org

Il Divo Singer Carlos Marin Dies Aged 53 // Other Notable Musicians Deaths

Carlos Marin (from the Il Divo website) Il Divo’s Carlos Marin has died aged 53, the classical group has announced. Marin would be “missed by his friends, family and fans”, a statement on social media said. “There will never be another voice or spirit like Carlos.”
MUSIC
arcamax.com

Simon Cowell's book release delayed

Simon Cowell has been forced to delay the release of his children's book series. The 62-year-old music mogul and his son Eric, seven, have been writing a number of tomes together but a combination of Simon's hectic schedule and the COVID-19 pandemic, have put the books on hold. A source...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Fox News

Il Divo singer Carlos Marin's ex-wife recounts final phone call before his death

Carlos Marin's ex-wife Geraldine Larrosa detailed the final conversation she had with the singer before his death. Larrosa, who is also known by her stage name Innocence, revealed to the press that she received a FaceTime call from Marin earlier this month when he was hospitalized with an undisclosed illness. The Il Divo singer's death was confirmed on Dec. 19. He was 53 years old.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Carlos Marin: Singer’s ex-wife opens up about kind gesture from Simon Cowell before Il Divo star died

The ex-wife of Il Divo singer Carlos Marin has opened up about a kind gesture made by Simon Cowell before Marin died.The Spanish baritone died on 19 December aged 53 after contracting the Delta variant of Covid-19.He had been placed in an induced coma in a Manchester hospital earlier this month as the group were forced to cancel their UK Christmas tour.According to the singer’s ex-wife, Geraldine Larossa, Cowell had rung the hospital and “offered to help with anything” before Marin died. The Britain’s Got Talent judge formed Il Divo in 2003 for the label Syco Music, which...
CELEBRITIES
Tampa Bay News Wire

IL Divo Honors the Late Carlos Marin in a Greatest Hits Tour

IN THE AFTERMATH OF HIS TRAGIC PASSING, THE PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED “FOR ONCE IN MY LIFE TOUR” WILL NOW PAY TRIBUTE TO CARLOS MARIN. St. Petersburg, FL (January 4, 2022) – Following the tragic passing of Il Divo’s Carlos Marin, the remaining members of the multi-national group – America’s David Miller, France’s Sebastien Izambard and Switzerland’s Urs Buhler – will proceed with their tour in tribute to Marin. The tour, previously, the “For Once in My Life Tour” will go on as a Greatest Hits Tour and include special guest vocalist, Mexican American baritone Steven LaBrie. The tour will be filled with Il Divo’s hits from their vast catalog of songs with an incredible stage production. All tickets from the originally scheduled dates will be honored at the 2022 shows.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
musictimes.com

Carlos Marin Dead: II Divo Member Did Something Heartbreaking Before Tragic Passing

Carlos Marin did something shocking - and heartbreaking - before taking his last breath. The music industry dealt another devastating blow after Marin lost his battle against COVID-19. The band members -- Urs Buhler, Sebastien Izambard, and David Miller - confirmed his tragic passing after the singer contracted the virus and fell ill despite receiving full doses of vaccine.
CELEBRITIES
