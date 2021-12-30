ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Fog, drizzle, mild through New Year’s Day with rain

By Ben Gelber
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F4dgr_0dYuB6f200

Our unseasonably mild December pattern will continue through the final hours of 2021 before a change occurs later in the New Year’s weekend.

A batch of showers with a wave over Kentucky slid east, leaving skies cloudy with light fog. Afternoon temperatures will top out in the upper 40s under a thick blanket of low clouds.

New Year’s Eve will be mainly cloudy and dry, but a few scattered showers will develop across the northern part of the state. A steadier rain will develop on Saturday morning and become showery in the afternoon. Temperatures will remain in the mild mid- to upper 50s.

A potent storm in the southern Plains will move rapidly northeast through the Ohio Valley Saturday evening. The rain could be accompanied by a few thunderstorms before tapering off early in the night. A cold front will swing through central Ohio, ushering in much colder air early Sunday.

Behind the storm, any linger rain will end as snow showers, as temperatures fall back into the low v30s on Sunday. Early next week will start off be seasonally cold, but expect a quick warmup by midweek with a few clouds.

FORECAST

  • Thursday: Fog, mist, gray sky. High 47
  • Tonight: Cloudy, light fog. Low 44
  • Friday: Cloudy, mild, isolated showers. High 55
  • New Year’s Day: Rainy day. High 56 (50)
  • Sunday: Snow showers, windy, colder. High 34 (32)
  • Monday: Mostly sunny, chilly. High 33 (19)
  • Tuesday: Sunshine. High 42 (26)
  • Wednesday: Partly sunny. High 46 (32)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Drivers snowed-in all night as I-95 shuts down in Virginia

RUTHER GLEN, Va. (AP) — Hundreds of motorists were stranded all night in snow and freezing temperatures along a 50-mile stretch of Interstate 95 after a crash involving six tractor-trailers in Virginia, where authorities were struggling Tuesday to reach them. Both directions of traffic on I-95 came to a standstill Monday between Ruther Glen, Virginia, […]
TRAFFIC
NBC4 Columbus

OSHP reports 10 deaths on Ohio roadways over New Year’s holiday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol has released their report on fatal crashes on state roadways during the New Year’s holiday season.   According to the OSHP, there were 10 deaths on Ohio roadways during the four-day holiday. Of the 10 deaths, four fatalities were the result of not wearing a safety belt […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio EMA offering rebates to homeowners for tornado safe rooms

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Emergency Management Agency has announced a program that will offer a rebate to homeowners who install a tornado safe room.   The Ohio EMA says the Ohio Safe Room Rebate Program, will provide a rebate up to 75%, or a maximum of $4,875, to homeowners selected for the program.  […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Woman injured in Reynoldsburg shooting

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Reynoldsburg police are investigating a shooting that has sent a woman to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. The shooting was reported on the 7100 block of Marlan Circle at approximately 4:22 p.m. According to a detective at the scene, a woman was shot five times as a result of a domestic dispute. […]
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
NBC4 Columbus

Blue Jackets game at Islanders on Jan. 18 postponed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets game at the New York Islanders on Jan. 18 has been postponed. The National Hockey League announced scheduling changes for five games, including the contest between CBJ and New York. The rescheduled date will be announced at a later time.  The Blue Jackets return to action Tuesday […]
NHL
NBC4 Columbus

Marion City, Dublin schools make schedule changes

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Marion City Schools announced it will switch to remote learning Wednesday. In a Facebook post, the move will affect all schools in the district. Extracurricular activities will be held as scheduled, the district said. Dublin City Schools announced in-person preschool will begin and end one hour later than normal for the […]
MARION, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus libraries extending Sunday closures

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Metropolitan Library has extended its Sunday closures until further notice due to staffing shortages. All 23 of the system’s branches will remain closed on Sundays until further notice. The library system initially switched to Sunday closures back in November 2021 due to staffing issues. When fully staffed, CML has […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drizzle
NBC4 Columbus

81-year-old man missing for second time in Morrow County

MORROW COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office are looking for 81-year-old Delbert Estridge who is reported missing for the second time in two weeks. The sheriff’s office said on Facebook Estridge was last seen Tuesday afternoon at 12:14 p.m. at his neighbors house. Estridge was seen driving a 2004 grey Honda Accord […]
MORROW COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Blue Jackets fall to Lightning, 7-2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ondrej Palat had two goals and an assist as the Tampa Bay Lightning trounced the Columbus Blue Jackets 7-2 to break a three-game losing streak. Brayden Point added a goal and two assists for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions, who scored three power-play goals. Corey Perry and Patrick Maroon each […]
NHL
NBC4 Columbus

Blood Give-In with American Red Cross this Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The American Red Cross is experiencing its worst blood shortage in more than a decade. On Wednesday, you can be a part of changing that through NBC4s annual “Blood Give-In” event. Every year, the American Red Cross sees fewer donations due to the cold weather. This time around, the lingering COVID-19 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NBC4 Columbus

One dead, three injured in Madison County crash

MADISON COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and three others injured in a two-vehicle crash in Madison County Tuesday night. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol West Jefferson Post, the crash happened on US-42 at Price-Hilliards Road at approximately 5:15 p.m. OSHP said a 2005 Toyota Highlander driven by a 21-year-old Hilliard […]
MADISON COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Nelsonville City Hall shuts after COVID outbreak

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The City of Nelsonville shut down Monday due to an outbreak of COVID-19 among employees. The city will close its doors through Friday, Jan. 7, it announced on Monday. The public safety department will operate normally. Offices re-open on Jan. 10. People with bills to pay can mail a check into […]
NELSONVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State hockey postponed this weekend due to Wisconsin COVID outbreak

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State men’s hockey games at Wisconsin, scheduled for this Friday and Saturday in Madison, Wisconsin will not be played. The decision was made by University of Wisconsin medical officials because of COVID-19 within the Badger program. Those who have purchased tickets to this weekend’s series will receive additional information […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State closing concession stands at sporting events

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With athletics set to pick up again at the Ohio State University, the school has announced that due to the spread of COVID-19, concession stands will be closed at all upcoming sporting events. In an announcement made Tuesday, the Ohio State Department of Athletics said the closure will begin immediately, adding […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

COVID-19 vaccination rates on the rise in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 in central Ohio continues to rise. According to the Ohio Department of Health, 60.39 percent of Franklin County is now fully vaccinated, making the county one of six in the state to top 60 percent in that category. “We continue to move in the […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy