Fog, drizzle, mild through New Year’s Day with rain

Our unseasonably mild December pattern will continue through the final hours of 2021 before a change occurs later in the New Year’s weekend.

A batch of showers with a wave over Kentucky slid east, leaving skies cloudy with light fog. Afternoon temperatures will top out in the upper 40s under a thick blanket of low clouds.

New Year’s Eve will be mainly cloudy and dry, but a few scattered showers will develop across the northern part of the state. A steadier rain will develop on Saturday morning and become showery in the afternoon. Temperatures will remain in the mild mid- to upper 50s.

A potent storm in the southern Plains will move rapidly northeast through the Ohio Valley Saturday evening. The rain could be accompanied by a few thunderstorms before tapering off early in the night. A cold front will swing through central Ohio, ushering in much colder air early Sunday.

Behind the storm, any linger rain will end as snow showers, as temperatures fall back into the low v30s on Sunday. Early next week will start off be seasonally cold, but expect a quick warmup by midweek with a few clouds.

FORECAST

Thursday: Fog, mist, gray sky. High 47

Tonight: Cloudy, light fog. Low 44

Friday: Cloudy, mild, isolated showers. High 55

New Year’s Day: Rainy day. High 56 (50)

Sunday: Snow showers, windy, colder. High 34 (32)

Monday: Mostly sunny, chilly. High 33 (19)

Tuesday: Sunshine. High 42 (26)

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High 46 (32)

