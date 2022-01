Pre-departure Covid tests for travel to the UK may be dropped in the latest government review of restrictions, which will take place later today.The Department for Transport has confirmed it will dish out its latest updates on inbound travel this afternoon or this evening, although it has yet to give exact timings.Reports abound that one measure at least looks set to ease: that of demanding all travellers, regardless of vaccination status, must present a negative coronavirus test (PCR or lateral flow) before being allowed to embark on their journey to the UK.However, the requirement that all arrivals take a...

TRAVEL ・ 37 MINUTES AGO