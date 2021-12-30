ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hailey Bieber Debuts New Neck Tattoo After Asking Justin Bieber Not to Add More Neck Ink

By Jacklyn Krol
 6 days ago
Hailey Bieber just debuted a new neck tattoo after previously requesting that her husband Justin Bieber not add any more neck ink to his growing collection. Earlier this week, celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo unveiled one of his latest works on Hailey. "Lil NY 🍎 love ✍🏼 on Hailey...

State
hypefresh.co

A Beliber Tries To Take A Selfie With Justin Bieber

Celebrities love their fans. Though, just how far does their love go? Fans can sometimes get carried away when they see their favorite celebrity performing. Stars like Justin Bieber always have fans chasing them. Of course, the Bebs maybe use to the attention and adoration from fans. However, some of his fans act a little overzealous. Recently, during a live performance, a Beliber hoped on stage in hopes of scoring a selfie with Justin Bieber. Unfortunately for the fan, the moment was short-lived.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Justin and Hailey Bieber Reportedly Have Babies ‘On the Brain’

First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes Justin Bieber with a baby carriage? Justin and Hailey Bieber reportedly have babies “on the brain,” and we couldn’t be more excited if this is true. “Babies are definitely on the brain,” an insider told Us Weekly on December 29. “They feel like it’s their destiny to have kids together, and they are definitely ready.” Excuse us while we scream uncontrollably! Can you imagine how cute a mini Justin or a baby Hailey will be? The outfits alone will probably be enough to drive us crazy. The Biebers got married in September 2018 in New...
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Justin Bieber Sets Grammys Record For Most Songwriters On A Best Song Nominee

Justin Bieber is now the owner of a rather dubious Grammys record. “Peaches,” the #1 hit collaboration with R&B stars Giveon and Daniel Caesar from Bieber’s Justice album, is nominated for Song Of The Year at the 2022 ceremony. It’s also up for Record Of The Year, the award honoring the recorded single, and the deluxe edition of Justice is competing for Album Of The Year, but what concerns us here today is Song Of The Year, an award specifically handed out to songwriters.
MUSIC
luxurylaunches.com

Justin Bieber is teaming up with Vespa for a collaboration in 2022

Vespa is making news for an upcoming collaboration with the most incredible talent, Justin Beiber. Come 2022, the two vastly different but connected through creativity brands will bring their fortes on the table to create a version no one will say ‘sorry’ to. We only hope it is nothing like Bieber’s one-off Rolls-Royce, which was a total eyesore=of-a-wraith. Personally, we have always found the limited-edition Vespa 946 Christian Dior to be their most excellent collaboration to date.
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Justin and Hailey Bieber 'feel ready for parenthood'

Justin and Hailey Bieber think it's their "destiny" to have kids together. The 27-year-old pop star and Hailey, 25, have been married since 2018, and they're eager to have kids together one day. A source told Us Weekly: "Babies are definitely on the brain." Justin - who previously dated fellow...
CELEBRITIES
