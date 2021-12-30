ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State Highway Patrol warns against impaired driving after deadly New Year’s holiday last year

MIAMI VALLEY — The Ohio State Highway Patrol urges drivers celebrating the New Year’s holiday to plan ahead and designate a sober driver — or they could get pulled over.

This year’s holiday reporting period will start Thursday Dec. 30 at midnight and run through Sunday Jan. 2 at 11:59 p.m.

According to Colonel Richard Fambro, Patrol superintendent, last year’s holiday reporting period was the deadliest in almost a decade.

During the four-day period last year, there were a total of 14 crashes that killed 14 people. Alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in 10 of those crashes; speed played a role in three.

