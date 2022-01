I’m not sure if you use the app 1SE (One Second Every Day), but honestly, you should. I dabbled in it in 2020 for the first time. The app basically lets you record a one second clip of your day, every day, for the year and then compiles it into one long video for you to watch it all back. I never expected to end up chronicling a pandemic, and that video has become one of my most special things to come out of the last year. For 2021, I decided to make a playlist that would combine my love of music with my love of reflecting back on the year. A song a day, every day, with a Twitter thread diary entry logging why I chose it. With the year coming to a close and my playlist nearing completion, here’s a look back over everything I soundtracked this year for my 2021 song a day, and what I learned about myself along the way.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO