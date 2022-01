There are many reasons as to why you might want to block a website on your MacBook. Although the internet is a vast source of knowledge, there are many things that you may not want everyone who uses your device to see, namely your children. Not only should you be monitoring your child’s screen time, you’ll also want to keep an eye on what content they’re interacting with. he best way that you can do that is ensuring that they have no access at all to websites you would not like them to be visiting.

COMPUTERS ・ 6 DAYS AGO