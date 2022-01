For bitcoiners, all roads lead to Bitcoin Beach. The Bitcoin Italia podcast will get there, but first, they’ll have to fing transportation and get credit on their phone. Remember, their mission is to live in El Salvador for a month and a half without touching dirty fiat. Considering bitcoin is legal tender there, you’d think it would be easier. It seems like The Bitcoin Italia podcast fellows are accomplishing it, but, at what cost? The struggle is what makes their series of blog posts so compelling. That, and the prose.

LIFESTYLE ・ 5 DAYS AGO