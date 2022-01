A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a teenage boy was fatally stabbed in west London earlier this week.The Metropolitan Police force has said officers arrested the boy at an address in Hillingdon on Sunday and he is being held in custody.Officers attended reports of a 16-year-old suffering a puncture wound at Philpot’s Farm open space close to Heather Lane in Yiewsley, Hillingdon, just after 7.30pm on Thursday.London Ambulance Service paramedics were also at the scene, but he was pronounced dead at around 8.25pm.The victim’s family, who are being supported by specialist officers, have been informed.Formal...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO