Heavy rain, scattered showers continue to drench San Diego county

From North County to the South Bay, San Diegans weathered scattered showers, wind, and chilly temperatures Wednesday.

"It was a downpour pretty much the whole day," said Jim Pokorny. "Driving today was tough... cold, windy; feels like we're in Oregon or Washington."

Pokorny lives in the La Jolla Shores neighborhood, one of the areas that received heavy rain.

Others like Sean Broe had to bundle up in coats and hats to walk their dogs.

"You can't plan it because you go out, it's sunny, you think it's over, and halfway through your walk, you get soaked," Broe said.

Wednesday's stormy weather also brought light showers to Chula Vista and downtown San Diego.

Avenida Del Rio in Mission Valley near the Fashion Valley Shopping Center was closed once again due to floodwaters from the San Deigo River covering part of the road.

San Diego County's rainy season began on Oct. 1. Officials said the region has received more rainfall than usual so far.

"It's kind of fun for one day, but now it's like... ready for sun again," said Broe.

"We love having wet weather, but it's almost too much for too long," said Pokorny.

If you see flooding, downed trees, or other storm damage, report it to the city's stormwater hotline at 619-235-1000.

Because of the inclement weather, Father Joe's Villages Shelter and San Diego Rescue Mission are open for those experiencing homelessness.

Father Joe's Villages Shelter - up to 45 adult individuals and an additional 10 beds for families with minor children and/or single women

Check-In: 4 p.m. - Throughout the night until full

Check-Out: 5 a.m.

1501 Imperial Ave, San Diego, CA 92101

San Diego Rescue Mission - Up to 10 adult individuals

Check-In: 5:30 p.m. - Throughout the night until full

Check-Out: 7 a.m.

120 Elm Street, San Diego, CA 92101

