Get and Set working directory (setwd / getwd) in R

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) throws open its doors to thousands Wednesday in Las Vegas despite surging Covid-19 cases in the United States, as one of the world's largest trade fairs tries to get back to business. After a series of high-profile companies like Amazon and Google cancelled over climbing virus risk, the return of the in-person convention was cast in doubt. But organizers cited their vaccine and mask requirements while insisting the show -- with its mix of journalists, entrepreneurs and tech lovers from around the world -- had to go on. "Despite a few well-publicized cancellations amongst our exhibitors, we have over 2,200 exhibitors here at CES 2022 in Las Vegas, and all of them are counting on us to move forward," Steve Koenig, a vice president from the group that runs the convention.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 HOUR AGO