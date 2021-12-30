ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

6 Reasons Why You Should Finally Add Organic Tequila To Your Bar

advancedmixology.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to cocktails, sometimes we assume that the only options are bourbon, cola, or vodka and tonic. However, organic tequila is worth considering if you're searching for an exciting twist on your bar menu. Organic tequila is made without harmful chemicals and has a more robust character...

advancedmixology.com

Comments / 0

Related
gethealthyu.com

5 Reasons You Should Drink Lemon Water Every Day

Every single morning, before I eat or drink anything—and that includes my coffee—I reach for a big glass of lemon water. I squeeze about half a lemon into 12 to 16 ounces of room temperature water and sip. So simple, yet so good for your body!. As a...
FOOD & DRINKS
MedicineNet.com

What Is the Best Thing to Drink If You Have Gout?

Gout is a condition that is associated with high levels of uric acid in the blood, which forms crystals that accumulate around the joints, leading to sudden and severe pain and swelling. People with gout have a high risk of kidney stones. Drinks or foods high in purines can increase...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Real Reason You're Seeing Less Diet Soda In Stores

When Royal Crown Cola debuted Diet-Rite Cola in 1958, the company marketed it toward diabetics (via Our Everyday Life). However, as Diet-Rite Cola quickly became one of the nation's best selling sodas, companies like Pepsi and Coca-Cola began noticing that most consumers were actually not diabetics, but dieters, and quickly invented their own comparable products to compete in the diet soda market (via Fast Company). Fast forward to 2021 and CNN has recently reported that diet sodas are an increasingly scarce find in retailers, and have instead been replaced with soft drinks labeled as "zero sugar" — indeed, sodas like Canada Dry, 7Up, A&W, and Sunkist have all rebranded from "diet" to "zero sugar." But why make such a seemingly small switch-up? It's all a marketing strategy aimed toward younger generations, including Millennials and Generation Zers. Chief Marketing Officer of PepsiCo Beverages North America Greg Lyons chimed in on the topic, stating, "Younger people just don't like the word 'diet.'"
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
advancedmixology.com

World’s Best Cocktails In January 2022

When looking for a new cocktail experience, the world is filled with various types of drinks that it may be tough to determine where to start. Having said this, we are back again with 10 amazing drinks from well-known and up-and-coming bartenders worldwide. Also, don’t forget to check our December feature for more cocktail inspiration!
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Why You Should Add Maple Syrup To Scrambled Eggs

Scrambled eggs are pretty popular. According YouGovAmerica, 36% of Americans like their eggs prepared in this manner. But, people can be pretty particular when it comes to how their dish is made. Bravo's "Top Chef" host Padma Lakshmi shared with Bon Appétit she only eats scrambled eggs if she makes them herself. She said, "I don't like my eggs overcooked — it just takes the pleasure out of them for me." Other celebrity chefs like to add other ingredients to their scramble. Per Men's Health, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay likes to mix in sautéed mushrooms and tomatoes in his breakfast dish, while Bobby Flay revealed in the same article that he likes a recipe that uses smoked salmon, goat cheese butter, and scallions.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organic Products#Organic Farming#Organic Foods#Food Drink#Beverages#Aldez Tequila#Blue Agave#Organic Tequila#Chemical
Mashed

Why You Should Start Keeping Orzo In Your Pantry

Here's a set-up you may be all too familiar with: After grinding through another workday, you're balancing running errands, walking the dog, and feeding the kids when, all of a sudden, you're interrupted by a rumbling noise that seems loud enough to be coming from surround-sound speakers. Alas, it's coming from your stomach, which makes you realize that it's getting late, and you haven't eaten dinner yet. What to do? Spaghetti was last night's fare, a pot of beans will take hours, and popcorn is not dinner...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

3 Store-Bought Frozen Meatballs That Are (Almost) Better than Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My mother-in-law is good at many things, but making meatballs is not one of them. Actually, allow me to correct that: She is sometimes good at making meatballs. Her batches are very hit or miss — either perfect or too dense. And that’s why I’m always telling her about great store-bought options. See, there are lots of great options in the freezer section that rival homemade meatballs. (Even if you excel at making them from scratch!) I tried a lot of frozen meatballs this year (what can I say?) and, looking back on 2021, these are the three that still stand out.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Epicurious

How to Finally Organize Your Tupperware

All products featured on Epicurious are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Figuring out how to organize Tupperware and other plastic food storage containers can be a challenge for even the most meticulous and design-savvy among us. And while I don’t necessarily consider myself super organized, I’ve always been particular about anything that requires storage space in the kitchen. Well, almost anything. For years, I angrily shoved thin plastic bowls and flimsy coordinating lids into a Drawer of Doom.
HOME & GARDEN
Allrecipes.com

Is Air Frying Healthy?

Although we're not that far into the 2020s, it's pretty safe to say the air fryer is the appliance of the decade. Sure, it's based on technology we have had for decades (you can make the same foods with the convection setting on your oven), but that fact isn't stopping the small appliance from taking over our kitchens.
FOOD & DRINKS
weddingchicks.com

Getting Engaged? 3 Reasons Why You Should Hire a Calligrapher Now

Watching someone go down on one knee to propose is such a sweet moment. The surprise, the shock, and the hugs and kisses to follow are even sweeter. With that in mind, Sophia of SophScript Co. sharing 3 reasons why hiring a calligrapher to add to this special moment might be a good idea for you.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
advancedmixology.com

Champagne Grapes: A Look Into What Makes Champagne So Great

Champagne is a truly luxurious and elegant drink. It symbolizes wealth, sophistication, and celebration. But do you know what grape varieties are used to make this delectable beverage? Unlike red wine or white wine, only a few grapes are allowed for Champagne. The three major grape varieties grown in the...
DRINKS
The Independent

9 best vegan cookbooks: Plant-based recipes for Veganuary and beyond

Going vegan is a journey, and cookbooks are a big part of it. Many who consider themselves competent home chefs will find themselves suddenly unmoored by not just a lack of meat, but a pantry that’s full of things they’re no longer sure if they can trust, and a book collection that constantly demands the use of fish sauce and clarified ghee. The comfort of a tome that can be followed to the letter is a salve during these unsettling times, and particularly about two weeks into Veganuary, when finally you’ve been through every meat alternative that your local supermarket...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy