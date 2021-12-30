ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova tests positive for COVID-19

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — French Open finalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova...

The Independent

Naomi Osaka aiming to have fun on court in 2022 and never cry in pressroom again

Naomi Osaka said her main target for 2022 is to feel like she is “having fun” on the court following her winning return to action at the Melbourne Summer Set.Playing her first match in four months, Osaka beat Alize Cornet 6-4 3-6 6-3 in the first round of the Australian Open warm-up tournament.The four-time grand slam winner, the reigning Australian Open champion, took a break from playing after losing to Leylah Fernandez in the third round of September’s US Open.The defending #AusOpen champion is back in action 🙌 🇯🇵 @naomiosaka faces @alizecornet 🇫🇷 at the Melbourne Summer Set.#MelbourneTennis pic.twitter.com/WLA0lr1p8X— #AusOpen...
Slate

In late November, I got a suspected case of delta. By Christmas, I had a suspected case of omicron. My experience may not be so unusual.

Coronavirus Diaries is a series of dispatches exploring how the coronavirus is affecting people’s lives. This as-told-to essay is based on a conversation with Amelia McConville, a 27-year-old Ph.D. student in Dublin, Ireland, whose doctor suspects McConville was infected with two different coronavirus variants in two months. It has been transcribed, condensed, and edited for clarity by Aymann Ismail.
AFP

Djokovic Covid-jab exemption sparks backlash in Australia

Australians reacted with fury on Wednesday after world number one Novak Djokovic received a medical exemption from having a Covid vaccine in order to play at this month's Australian Open. Djokovic voiced his opposition to the Covid-19 vaccine in April 2020 when it was suggested they might be obligatory so tournament play could resume.
The Independent

Naomi Osaka makes winning return in Melbourne in first match in four months

Naomi Osaka struggled to victory over Alize Cornet in the first round of the Melbourne Summer Set as the reigning Australian Open champion played her first match in four months.The warm-up tournament’s top seed, who is back on tour for the first time since the US Open following mental health struggles, will face either Petra Martic or Maryna Zanevska after defeating Cornet 6-4 3-6 6-3 over two hours and two minutes.“I really love playing here,” Osaka said in comments shared on the WTA after the match.The defending #AusOpen champion is back in action 🙌 🇯🇵 @naomiosaka faces @alizecornet 🇫🇷 at...
CBS Pittsburgh

Lynx At Pittsburgh Zoo Tests Positive For COVID-19

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Canada lynx at the Pittsburgh Zoo has tested positive for COVID-19. It’s the first documented case in the United States, the zoo said. The lynx started displaying clinical signs like coughing, but overall symptoms have been mild. The zoo expects the cat to fully recover. PCR tests have also been done for four other lynxes and the zoo is waiting on those results. Earlier this month, two tigers at the zoo tested positive for COVID and have since made a full recovery. The lynxes are next to the tigers, and while the zoo said they began exhibiting symptoms later on, they were likely exposed to the virus in a similar window of time. The zoo believed an asymptomatic employee infected the tigers. In April, two of the zoo’s lionesses tested positive for the virus and have also since fully recovered. The risk of spreading COVID from an animal to a human is considered low, the zoo said.
The Independent

Djokovic given medical exemption to play at Australian Open

Novak Djokovic will get a chance to defend his Australian Open title after receiving a medical exemption to travel to Melbourne ending months of uncertainty about his participation because of the strict regulations and COVID-19 vaccination requirements in place for the tournament.The top-ranked Djokovic wrote on Instagram on Tuesday he has “an exemption permission” to travel to Australia.Djokovic, who is seeking a record 21st Grand Slam singles title, has continually refused to reveal if he is vaccinated against the coronavirus. The Victoria state government has mandated that all players, staff and fans attending the Australian Open must be...
The Independent

Dan Evans leads Great Britain to victory over Germany in ATP Cup opener

Dan Evans inspired Great Britain to a 2-1 ATP Cup win over Germany on Sunday as he beat Jan-Lennard Struff in a singles match before helping Jamie Murray to victory in the deciding doubles contest in Sydney.Evans saw off Struff 6-1 6-2 and then, after Alexander Zverev beat Cameron Norrie 7-6 (2) 6-1 to force a decider, Evans and Murray saw off Kevin Krawietz and Zverev 6-3 6-4.“The team win is most important,” Evans said. “We all did our job today. Cam played a great match. He was a little unlucky and then got back out on the court and...
NME

BTS’ Suga tests positive for COVID-19

BTS rapper Suga has been diagnosed with COVID-19. On December 24, Big Hit Music shared that the 28-year-old South Korean idol had contracted the coronavirus, revealing his positive results on a PCR test. The star had returned to Seoul from the US on Thursday (December 23), and had been in...
AFP

Tsitsipas in pain but hopes to be fit for Australian Open

World number four Stefanos Tsitsipas has admitted he has been struggling with pain at the ATP Cup after elbow surgery, but is hoping to be "at 100 percent" for the Australian Open. The Greek star lost his first singles match since going under the knife in late November, losing to Argentina's world number 11 Diego Schwartzman 6-7 (5/7) 6-3, 6-3 on Monday night. He showed no outward signs of being in discomfort, but later said he had felt the injury and it had affected his serve. "I'm in a little bit of pain. That's normal. I served more serves than I have ever served in the last month," he said.
The Independent

Regular Covid booster jabs ‘not sustainable’, says government vaccine scientist

Giving Covid booster jabs to people every six months is not “sustainable” and a fourth dose should not be rolled until there is more evidence, the head of the UK’s vaccine body has said.Sir Andrew Pollard, chairperson of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) said that “more strong evidence is needed” before the rollout of a fourth vaccine in the UK.“It depends if your goal is to stop all infections. But that is wrong. The goal is to prevent severe disease and protect health systems around the world,” Prof Pollard told The Telegraph.“The future must be focusing...
perutribune.com

Spain, Poland, Argentina win 2nd straight matches at ATP Cup

SYDNEY (AP) — Spain, Poland and Argentina remained perfect at the ATP Cup with 3-0 wins in their matches Monday, their second consecutive victories in the team event. Robert Bautista Agut clinched the match for Spain by beating Casper Ruud of Norway 6-4, 7-6 (4) after Pablo Carreno Busta defeated Viktor Durasovic 6-3, 6-3.
TENNIS

