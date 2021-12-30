ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
England cricket coach must isolate, will miss 4th Ashes test

 6 days ago

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — England cricket coach Chris Silverwood will be absent for...

The Independent

Andy Murray roasts Liam Broady over Emma Raducanu comment

Andy Murray has jested with doubles partner Liam Broady about a comment he made about the British star while practicing with Emma Raducanu.The LTA shared photos of Murray and Raducanu hitting the ball to one another in the build up to the Australian Open. One picture included Raducanu giving her coach Torben Beltz a fist bump but he looked slightly like Murray in the shot.Broady wrote on Twitter about the photo: “Why is Andy’s body shaped like a teapot in the third picture?” And shortly after he added “I’ve just realised this is Emma’s coach and not Andy hahahahahahaha”.Murray hit...
The Independent

Dan Evans leads Great Britain to victory over Germany in ATP Cup opener

Dan Evans inspired Great Britain to a 2-1 ATP Cup win over Germany on Sunday as he beat Jan-Lennard Struff in a singles match before helping Jamie Murray to victory in the deciding doubles contest in Sydney.Evans saw off Struff 6-1 6-2 and then, after Alexander Zverev beat Cameron Norrie 7-6 (2) 6-1 to force a decider, Evans and Murray saw off Kevin Krawietz and Zverev 6-3 6-4.“The team win is most important,” Evans said. “We all did our job today. Cam played a great match. He was a little unlucky and then got back out on the court and...
Telegraph

Tuesday evening UK news briefing: Boris Johnson says England can 'ride out omicron wave'

Prince Andrew hearing | The Duke of York should not be "dragged into court" 20 years on from an alleged sexual assault claim, his lawyer argued, as he urged a New York judge to dismiss a civil suit against him. Prince Andrew's lead counsel, Andrew Brettler, said the claims made by Virginia Roberts Giuffre should be dismissed because of a settlement his accuser signed in 2009. Click here for the decision expected "very soon".
Chris Silverwood
The Independent

Andy Murray beaten by Facundo Bagnis after error-strewn display in Melbourne

Andy Murray endured a frustrating start to the new year as he was beaten by world number 76 Facundo Bagnis in the first round of the Melbourne Summer Series.The 34-year-old produced an error-strewn display as he fell 6-3 5-7 6-3 to Bagnis, leaving him plenty of work to do ahead of this month’s Australian Open.Murray had harboured hopes of making a competitive start to 2022 after reaching the final of an exhibition event in Abu Dhabi in December, where he was beaten by Andrey Rublev.But those hopes largely evaporated in a disappointing display which left the Scot slamming his racket...
The Independent

Exeter awarded 28-0 win after Bath unable to fulfil Premiership Rugby Cup tie

Exeter have been awarded a 28-0 Premiership Rugby Cup third-round win after opponents Bath were unable to field a team due to coronavirus and injuries.The sides were scheduled to meet at the Recreation Ground on Wednesday, December 29, but with the Somerset club’s squad depleted, they did not have enough front-row forwards to start the game.A Premiership Rugby spokesperson said on Monday afternoon: “As the tournament organiser, Premiership Rugby has to rule on all match cancellations. We must determine if the match cancellation is as a result of Covid-19 or due to other factors.“This match was cancelled due to the...
The Independent

Exeter’s Jack Nowell starting to reap rewards of fitness drive

England international Jack Nowell has cut out alcohol and lost around 10 kilos in weight as part of his drive to help stay injury-free.The Exeter wing last played Test rugby during England’s 2019 World Cup campaign.He missed a chunk of last season after undergoing surgery on damaged toe ligaments and has also suffered hamstring problems during a frustrating period in his career.But Nowell is showing signs of recapturing top form, impressing during Exeter’s Gallagher Premiership victory over Bristol.“I feel I am getting there,” said Nowell, who has won 34 England caps and played in two Tests for the British and...
perutribune.com

Osaka opens her season with a win over Cornet in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Naomi Osaka is back in a place where she's won two of her four Grand Slam singles titles and she's feeling good vibes after some time off trying to rediscover her love for the game. The Australian Open champion opened her 2022 season with a...
GIANT CRAB clashes with golfers and then SNAPS CLUB IN HALF!

An incredible video has emerged on social media of a giant crab intruding a game of golf and then snapping a player's club in half. Footage emerged on 9News Australia on Twitter earlier today of a robber crap making its way onto the top of a golf bag on Christmas Island, 1500km west of the Australian mainland.
The Independent

Ben Stokes distances himself from replacing Joe Root as England captain

Ben Stokes has thrown his support behind Joe Root’s England cricket captaincy, claiming he has no aspiration to replace him in the top job.When Root leads the side out in Sydney on Wednesday he will become the longest-serving Test skipper in the country’s history, overtaking predecessor Sir Alastair Cook’s previous record of 59 matches.But any sense of pride in that achievement will be tempered by the fact that, for the third time, he has just led an unsuccessful Ashes campaign. After a 4-0 defeat in 2017/18 and a 2-2 draw at home in 2019, he now finds his side 3-0...
perutribune.com

Zverev clinches Germany's win over American team at ATP Cup

SYDNEY (AP) — Alexander Zverev beat Taylor Fritz in straight sets Tuesday to clinch a victory over the U.S. team and get Germany’s ATP Cup campaign back on track. Jan-Lennard Struff withstood 34 aces in a 7-6 (7), 4-6, 7-5 win over John Isner to give Germany the lead and Zverev sealed it, on his fifth match point, with a 6-4, 6-4 win in the second of the singles matches.
AFP

Stokes says no ambition to be England captain

Ben Stokes insisted Monday he has no ambition to be England captain with the star all-rounder throwing his support behind under-pressure incumbent Joe Root and beleaguered coach Chris Silverwood. Joe Root is someone I always want to play for."
The Independent

Stuart Broad dismisses David Warner on rainy first day in Sydney

Stuart Broad dismissed Australia opener David Warner for the 13th time in Tests but England’s hopes of reinvigorating their Ashes campaign were blighted by rain on the opening day in Sydney The urn is already gone after the hosts opened up an unimpeachable 3-0 lead in Melbourne last week, but England have pride and places to play for and their opponents are hungry for a whitewash.Bad weather was a constant on day one at the SCG, delaying the start by half-an-hour and interrupting play on three separate occasions as Australia reached 56 for one in 21.4 overs.Broad has had a...
The Independent

England recall ‘caged tiger’ Stuart Broad for Sydney Test

England have recalled “caged tiger” Stuart Broad for the fourth Ashes Test, giving him the chance to work out his frustrations after a bit-part role in the series so far.Broad admitted in his newspaper column over the weekend that his appearance in just one of the first three matches had been a big disappointment and he now has the chance to make his impression at the Sydney Cricket Ground.He comes in for Ollie Robinson who is nursing a shoulder issue, and will be charged with lifting the spirits of a side who are at a low ebb – 3-0...
The Independent

Joe Root confident adversity can bring his England side closer together

Joe Root believes the combination of Ashes defeat and Covid complications could bring his England side together in adversity.Any hopes of reclaiming the urn were left behind in 2021 after heavy defeats in Brisbane, Adelaide and Melbourne and the new year has hardly done much to lift the gloom ahead of Wednesday’s fourth Test.Instead, the backroom team has been stretched to breaking point in Sydney by the enforced absences of head coach Chris Silverwood Jon Lewis, Jeetan Patel and Darren Veness – all of whom are isolating with the virus.Even when England sent for cavalry, in the shape of...
The Independent

What time does the fourth Ashes Test start in the UK and how can I watch it on TV and online?

England may have already been condemned to a humiliating Ashes defeat but they will look to restore some pride against Australia and avoid a whitewash as the fourth Test of the series gets underway in Sydney. Australia retained the Ashes after just 12 days of play as England were bowled out for 68 to fall to an embarrassing defeat of an innings and 14 runs in Melbourne. The result piled further pressure on captain Joe Root and head coach Chris Silverwood, who will miss the fourth Test after testing positive for Covid-19. England have recalled Stuart Broad to their...
The Independent

Australia make one change for Sydney Test as Usman Khawaja replaces Travis Head

Australia have made one enforced change to their side for the fourth Ashes Test, with Usman Khawaja replacing the isolating Travis Head.Head tested positive for Covid-19 after the series-clinching victory in Melbourne and has not made the journey to Sydney, opening up a return for Khawaja.The 35-year-old has been performing 12th man duties throughout the Ashes and now gets his chance to contribute in the Baggy Green for the first time since the famous 2019 Test at Headingley where Ben Stokes fashioned an unforgettable England win.While his return was expected as soon as Head was unavailable, there were fitness...
The Independent

‘Proud’ Joe Root aiming to mark milestone Test as England skipper with victory

Joe Root will become England’s longest-serving Test captain when he leads his country for the 60th time in Sydney but will only be satisfied if he can mark the occasion with a much-needed victory.Root levelled predecessor Sir Alastair Cook on 59 games during the Boxing Day rout in Melbourne and will break new ground when he steps out at the SCG on Wednesday.But the mood is hardly one of celebration around the England camp. The series has gone, scattered to the four corners of the MCG in the aftermath of an innings defeat, and the continued creep of Covid-19...
AFP

Boland keeps place, Khawaja only change for Australia in 4th Test

Melbourne Test hero Scott Boland held his place as Australia made only one change to their winning side for the fourth Ashes Test against England in Sydney which begins on Wednesday. Batsman Usman Khawaja was confirmed in the team announced Tuesday as a replacement for Covid victim Travis Head. Khawaja last played for Australia in the Headingley Test of the 2019 Ashes series. Paceman Boland, who was man-of-the-match on Test debut with his 6-7 in Australia's crushing innings win to clinch the series in Melbourne, kept his place with Josh Hazlewood again unavailable with a side strain. "Scotty gets a go. Josh Hazlewood had a few bowls and Jhye Richardson a bit similar, but they were not quite up to 100 percent," Cummins told reporters at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday.
