ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Romantic fiction writers creating a more diverse happily ever after

By Aamna Mohdin
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rXsJX_0dYu6ECp00
Author Talia Hibbert at home in Bingham, Nottinghamshire.

Talia Hibbert was rewatching a Spider-Man film and eating a meal in her living room when she received life-changing news. Her romance novel Act Your Age, Eve Brown, which she wrote at the beginning of the pandemic, had entered the New York Times bestseller list.

The lighthearted romantic comedy, published this year, follows the escapades of a young black British woman who crashes into the life of an uptight B&B owner.

Hibbert had not expected readers outside her established fanbase to be interested in the book, which she describes as her most ridiculous one to date. But it did reach a much bigger audience, thanks in part to large book-loving communities on Instagram, YouTube and, most importantly, TikTok.

These communities, known as Booksgram, BookTube, and Booktok, are not just spaces for people to share their passion for whatever their reading. They also have huge marketing power, driving books such as Hibbert’s up the bestseller charts and reshaping the publishing world.

The phenomenon is being felt acutely in romance novels, particularly those with diverse characters and storylines, which have previously struggled to break through via traditional publishing routes.

Hibbert, 25, started reading romance novels when she was 12. At the time, the books available in the genre were not very diverse.

“I didn’t even think of trying to be traditionally published because I very much had the mindset that it wasn’t going to happen for someone like me writing characters like mine,” she said.

“I knew that if I was going to have a chance of being traditionally published, I had to be better than the best. And I just didn’t think I was. I thought I was good, but I didn’t think I was good enough to overcome not being white, essentially.”

She initially self-published and built a loyal fanbase. As well as having leading black characters, Hibbert also explores chronic illness and other forms of disability in many of her novels. “I’m really glad I did that because it enabled me to figure out what kind of writer I wanted to be and develop my own platform on my own terms,” she said.

She was able to get an agent and sold the three-part Brown sisters trilogy to the US publisher Avon. The books exploded on social media. Readers of all races and ages were raving about the series, and found their way to her other books.

Among them was Tolu Akingbade, a 22-year-old master’s student at Cambridge University, who started posting on TikTok at the beginning of the year. She now has more than 31,000 followers. She said many were people of colour and/or LGBTQ+, who often thanked her for the diverse romance recommendations.

“It’s really important to be able to see yourself and understand that you’re not invisible,” Akingbade said. “Authors like Talia Hibbert blowing up has shown people that black British people exist, which I know feels silly but at the same time it’s not their fault because when have we been shown?”

She loves books that simply show “black girls in love” and have joyful storylines. “I love romance stories that focus on community as well and talk about found family. I think that is something that we can really see in the black community, especially in the UK.”

Soniya Ganvir, who is one half of the Instagram account Brown Girls Read Books, says accounts like hers show publishers that there’s demand for these kinds of books from readers of all races.

“In the last year I’ve read more books with black and brown protagonists in the romance sector than I ever have,” the 32-year-old said. “And, increasingly, white authors of romance are including characters that aren’t white.”

While she has welcomed this increase, she says some of these books are being rushed out and many romance writers of colour are still being let down by their editors or marketing teams.

Sumayyah Malna, 32, the other half of the account, said: “And so part of how our account grew is to specifically showcase and promote writers of colour and those books that don’t get the attention that they deserve.

“We do read quite widely, and we don’t just exclusively read writers of colour. We read some amazing books by white authors, but there’s no point in us, as far as we’re concerned, promoting those because they get the promotion.”

They are both eager for further change, and call specifically for more books where women of colour are at the centre of a “pure romance” storyline.

Ganvir said: “I think it is great for people of colour to feature in stories without their race being an element of it. They can be characters who fall in love, they can be characters who beautiful, joyful things happen to them.”

Comments / 3

Related
The Guardian

A moment that changed me: Ben Okri – realising my dream to become a novelist at the age of 19

Family legend has it that I began reading the Times at around the age of four. At school in London I was that kid who stuck his hand up to read aloud from the Shakespeare play we were studying or to recite a poem. At secondary school, in Nigeria, literature was something I was negligently good at, but didn’t take seriously. Over the holidays I would visit the libraries of foreign embassies and read my way through their literatures. At the American embassy, I discovered Emerson and Whitman; at the Japanese embassy, I discovered karate, Zen Buddhism and Bashō. It seemed then I was destined to be a scientist. I applied to university, but at age 14 was deemed too young. I spent a year at home, waiting to be old enough.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Daily Beast

That Was Quick: Fiction Writers Are Already Publishing Their COVID Stories

Want another reason to feel tired all the time? Consider this: While you and I were doing all we could just to get out of bed every morning for the last two years, Louise Erdrich, Jodi Picoult, and Gary Shteyngart were finishing novels about the pandemic, and Roddy Doyle was composing enough short stories inspired by the subject to fill a book. Hilma Wolitzer wrote a widely praised short story inspired by the death of her husband from COVID. Hilma Wolitzer is 91.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Happily Ever After#University Of Cambridge#Romantic Fiction#The New York Times#British#B B#Tiktok#Booktube
delcoculturevultures.com

Conversations With Writers And More

The new year arrives in stillness in W.S. Merwin’s poem “To the New Year”: To the New Year by W. S. Merwin | Poetry Foundation. W.S. Merwin probably enjoyed an ample measure of stillness when he wrote the poem. Stillness will be present in 2022 for writers...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
studyfinds.org

Reading fiction books for fun improves language skills, study reveals

MONTREAL, Quebec — Looking for a good read to start off 2022? A recent study finds picking something from the fiction section may also help improve your verbal skills while entertaining you at the same time. Researchers from Concordia University in Canada say reading for fun, especially when it’s fiction, boosts a reader’s scores on language tests.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
southseattleemerald.com

Debut Collection Reveals Seattle Writer to Be Emerging Talent in Speculative Fiction

From the first page of Lesser Known Monsters of the 21st Century, the debut short story collection from Seattle-based writer Kim Fu, the author has my attention. Although “Pre-Simulation Consultation XF007867” is nowhere near my favorite story in the collection, it’s an appropriate opener, the unassigned dialogue floating in space and yet coming in as clearly and intimately as if one was listening in on their own phone. The story also establishes what world we are living in and what’s essential in this world. The answer: We are everywhere, and everything is vital.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Instagram
Fortune

22 new books to consider reading in 2022

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. 2021 has been an up-and-down year for the book publishing industry. Although book sales—especially print—were up during the first few months while people were still stuck at home, supply chain problems in the latter half of the year stunted deliveries and took a bit of shine away from the last (and usually, most lucrative) quarter.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
whitehallledger.com

Creating Fiction from History: 12/22/2021

At 102 (103 February next) Granny Hotchkins, as everyone back home called her, not only looked really good for her exalted age; she was also, without doubt, the oldest person to ever dare The Falls in a barrel!. Coming from the small mid-west township of Ludlow, Iowa, just five miles...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Daily Mail

Eccentric French TV star twins BOTH die of Covid within a week aged 72 after refusing vaccine: Former heartthrobs Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff shot to fame in 1980s before developing plastic surgery obsession

Eccentric French TV star twins who shot to fame as the hosts of a 1980s science series and became infamous for their shared love of plastic surgery have both died of Covid within a week of each other. They were 72 years old. Igor Bogdanoff died of coronavirus at a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TVOvermind

Remembering Skilyr Hicks: Singer Died at Just 23

When 14-year-old Skilyr Hicks appeared as a contestant on season 8 of America’s Got Talent, she was a talented young woman with a bright future ahead of her. Even though she didn’t win the season, many felt that it wouldn’t be the last time we saw or heard from her. Sadly, Skilyr’s journey has tragically been cut short. On December 8, 2021, news broke that Skilyr had passed away. She was just 23 years old at the time. This news comes as a sad shock to her loved ones and to those who have been following her career over the years. Although she will continue to live on through her music, nothing will make up for her no longer being here. Continue reading to learn more about the life and legacy of Skilyr Hicks.
MUSIC
BGR.com

This emotional new Netflix movie has a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes

It’s virtually impossible to keep up with all of the new originals on Netflix. This week alone, Netflix is adding 19 original movies and shows to its library. Unfortunately, the nonstop deluge of new content makes it easy to miss some worthwhile additions. That seems to be what happened to Mixtape, which is a new movie on Netflix that came out on Friday, December 3rd.
MOVIES
Radar Online.com

Cops Reveal Secrets Of Betty White Death Scene — Was There Any Foul Play?

Betty White died at the age of 99, and Radar spoke to police, who revealed inside information about the actress' death investigation. The Los Angeles Police Department tells Radar, they arrived on the scene at White's home in response to a call that was made around 9:30 AM on Friday. We've learned they investigated to determine if there was any foul play involved.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

103K+
Followers
43K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy