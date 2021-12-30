Romantic fiction writers creating a more diverse happily ever after

Author Talia Hibbert at home in Bingham, Nottinghamshire.

Talia Hibbert was rewatching a Spider-Man film and eating a meal in her living room when she received life-changing news. Her romance novel Act Your Age, Eve Brown, which she wrote at the beginning of the pandemic, had entered the New York Times bestseller list.

The lighthearted romantic comedy, published this year, follows the escapades of a young black British woman who crashes into the life of an uptight B&B owner.

Hibbert had not expected readers outside her established fanbase to be interested in the book, which she describes as her most ridiculous one to date. But it did reach a much bigger audience, thanks in part to large book-loving communities on Instagram, YouTube and, most importantly, TikTok.

These communities, known as Booksgram, BookTube, and Booktok, are not just spaces for people to share their passion for whatever their reading. They also have huge marketing power, driving books such as Hibbert’s up the bestseller charts and reshaping the publishing world.

The phenomenon is being felt acutely in romance novels, particularly those with diverse characters and storylines, which have previously struggled to break through via traditional publishing routes.

Hibbert, 25, started reading romance novels when she was 12. At the time, the books available in the genre were not very diverse.

“I didn’t even think of trying to be traditionally published because I very much had the mindset that it wasn’t going to happen for someone like me writing characters like mine,” she said.

“I knew that if I was going to have a chance of being traditionally published, I had to be better than the best. And I just didn’t think I was. I thought I was good, but I didn’t think I was good enough to overcome not being white, essentially.”

She initially self-published and built a loyal fanbase. As well as having leading black characters, Hibbert also explores chronic illness and other forms of disability in many of her novels. “I’m really glad I did that because it enabled me to figure out what kind of writer I wanted to be and develop my own platform on my own terms,” she said.

She was able to get an agent and sold the three-part Brown sisters trilogy to the US publisher Avon. The books exploded on social media. Readers of all races and ages were raving about the series, and found their way to her other books.

Among them was Tolu Akingbade, a 22-year-old master’s student at Cambridge University, who started posting on TikTok at the beginning of the year. She now has more than 31,000 followers. She said many were people of colour and/or LGBTQ+, who often thanked her for the diverse romance recommendations.

“It’s really important to be able to see yourself and understand that you’re not invisible,” Akingbade said. “Authors like Talia Hibbert blowing up has shown people that black British people exist, which I know feels silly but at the same time it’s not their fault because when have we been shown?”

She loves books that simply show “black girls in love” and have joyful storylines. “I love romance stories that focus on community as well and talk about found family. I think that is something that we can really see in the black community, especially in the UK.”

Soniya Ganvir, who is one half of the Instagram account Brown Girls Read Books, says accounts like hers show publishers that there’s demand for these kinds of books from readers of all races.

“In the last year I’ve read more books with black and brown protagonists in the romance sector than I ever have,” the 32-year-old said. “And, increasingly, white authors of romance are including characters that aren’t white.”

While she has welcomed this increase, she says some of these books are being rushed out and many romance writers of colour are still being let down by their editors or marketing teams.

Sumayyah Malna, 32, the other half of the account, said: “And so part of how our account grew is to specifically showcase and promote writers of colour and those books that don’t get the attention that they deserve.

“We do read quite widely, and we don’t just exclusively read writers of colour. We read some amazing books by white authors, but there’s no point in us, as far as we’re concerned, promoting those because they get the promotion.”

They are both eager for further change, and call specifically for more books where women of colour are at the centre of a “pure romance” storyline.

Ganvir said: “I think it is great for people of colour to feature in stories without their race being an element of it. They can be characters who fall in love, they can be characters who beautiful, joyful things happen to them.”