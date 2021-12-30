ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “New Year’s Resolutions” | Episode 48

By The Undressing Room Presented By Macy&#039;s
 5 days ago

It’s all about creating realistic New Year’s resolutions. Eva and Lore’l break down the most popular resolutions and give you a sneak peek at some of their goals for 2022. Plus, is joining the mile-high club on your bucket list? Find out about a new service that allows you to check that off. Lastly, we get more details about cryptocurrency from Daymond John and Lael Alexander from the ladies’ visit to the ‘ Reinvent Yourself With Crypto ‘ conference.

The Final Question To Undress got real! Are you shooting within range?

