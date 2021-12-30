Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday

Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect jobless claims holding at 205,000 for the December 25 week compared to 205,000 in the previous week.
The Chicago PMI for December is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET. After a weaker-than-expected reading of 61.8 in November, the Chicago PMI is projected to rise to 62.0 in December.
The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.
Data on farm prices for November will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.
U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade after closing mixed in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL). Data on U.S. international trade in goods and wholesale inventories for November will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. The pending home sales...
Shares of several companies in the broader financial technology sector, including Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM), are trading lower following a rise in US Treasury yields, which has pressured growth sectors. The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday high of 1.686% Tuesday morning before dipping to around the 1.663% level. Overall...
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares are trading lower as the stock pulls back following Monday's strength. Tesla shares gained in Monday's session after the company reported better-than-expected vehicle production and deliveries in the fourth quarter. Shares of several growth companies are also trading lower following a rise in US Treasury yields,...
“Manufacturing output growth even picked up slightly amid a marked easing in the number of supply chain delays,” said IHS’ Chris Williamson.
On Tuesday, a slew of key indices of Wall St. had closed out the session in an ambivalent tenure, though trade-sensitive Dow extended its record-setting rally into a second successive day as financials alongside industrial shares gained across the board over anticipations that US Federal Reserve would hike its benchmark borrowing cost by 25 bps (basis percentage points) as early as during March policy meet.
Gold futures climb on Tuesday, finding some support despite strength in Treasury yields to recoup just over half of what they lost a day earlier, after data showed slower-than-expected growth among U.S. manufacturers in December.
Growth stock-related exchange traded funds pushed higher on Thursday after the weekly jobless claims assuaged concerns over the potential economic fallout from the surge in COVID-19 cases over the winter. The Labor Department’s latest data revealed that the number of Americans filing for first-time applications for unemployment benefits, a proxy...
NEW YORK, New York - Positive economic data propelled U.S. stocks higher Thursday, with the Dow Joines and Standard and Poor's reaching record intraday highs. However the gains could not be sustained, and by the close all the major indices were trading in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average...
The week between Christmas and New Years is looking fairly sparse in terms of economic data. Plus, there won't be any more corporate earnings reports until January 4. Still, there is the regularly scheduled jobless claims data, as well as a handful of other figures for investors to sift through.
US stocks rose Thursday, reaching for a third consecutive day of gains as investors headed into the Christmas break, with weekly jobless claims holding steady in the face of the spread of the Omicron variant although inflation remains at elevated levels. The major equity indexes remained on higher ground following...
US stock futures rose Thursday as data showed Omicron's impact may not be as bad as feared. The US economy grew at an annual 2.3% pace in the third quarter, while consumer confidence improved in December. Airlines were among the best-performing stocks in Europe, with British Airways' parent IAG rising...
(Reuters) -The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq climbed on Wednesday on a boost from Tesla shares, while better-than-expected economic data added to signs the impact of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus on the economic recovery could be limited. U.S. consumer confidence improved more than expected in December, suggesting the...
BANGKOK — Asian shares were modestly higher Thursday after stocks advanced on Wall Street with encouraging reports about the potential impact of the omicron variant of coronavirus and stronger U.S. economic data. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225. NIK,. +0.83%. gained 0.5% and in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng. HSI,. +0.40%
Growth stock-related exchange traded funds rallied on Wednesday as upbeat economic data helped assuage concerns over rising COVID-19 infections and the potential dent on the ongoing expansion. Updated data revealed that confidence among U.S. consumers rose in December to a level above what economists had expected, suggesting that the economy...
The U.S. economy ended 2021 with a lot of uncertainty. Inflation surged to levels not seen since the 1980s – seriously eroding consumer purchasing power – while the highly contagious omicron variant forced many Americans to hunker down as case counts soared to record levels, reducing economic activity.
How will the economy fare in 2022? And given its size and complexity, how will we even know whether things are improving? To offer some clues, The Conversation U.S. recruited three economists to highlight one measurement tool they’ll be following closely in the new year and explain why it will help them...
Wall Street closed out 2021 on another banner year. All the major averages faired very well, thanks in part to reopening after COVID lockdowns, and the Federal Reserve keeping its key short-term interest rate near zero.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose for a second day to start 2022 as investors bet on the kinds of stocks that would benefit from a robust economy this year despite the omicron threat. But a continuing spike in bond yields to start the new year caused investors to rotate...
BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s factory activity grew at its fastest pace in six months in December, driven by production hikes and easing price pressures, but a weaker job market and business confidence added uncertainty, a private survey showed on Tuesday. The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to...
Shares of Ford Motor Co. F, +11.67% jumped 1.8% toward a 21-year high in premarket trading Tuesday, after the auto maker said it plans to nearly double production of its all-electric F-150 Lightning pickups at its Dearborn, Michigan facility to 150,000 trucks per year to meet "soaring customer demand." The company said production of the 2022 F-150 Lightning will begin in the spring. On Thursday, Ford said the first wave of reservation holders for the Lightning will begin converting their reservations to orders, and will be invited to place their order over the next few months. "With nearly 200,000 reservations, our teams are working hard and creatively to break production constraints to get more F-150 Lightning trucks into the hands of our customers," said Kumar Galhotra, president of The Americas & International Markets Group. Separately, Ford said it will triple production for the Mustang Mach-E, with expectations to reach more than 200,000 units per year by 2023. The stock, which is on track to open at the highest price seen during regular-session hours since August 2001, has run up 51.7% over the past three months, while rival General Motors Co.'s stock.
