ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Aluminium climbs after smelters curtail output due to power prices

By Eric Onstad
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

LONDON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Aluminium prices advanced on Thursday after two smelters cut production due to high power prices, fuelling concerns about potential shortages.

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.2% at $2,816 a tonne by 1700 GMT after two days of losses.

Shanghai aluminium rose as much as 3.6% to 20,585 yuan a tonne, its highest since Oct. 27.

Alcoa (AA.N) halted production at its San Ciprian operation in Spain for two years while Norsk Hydro's majority-owned aluminium plant in Slovakia will cut output to around 60% of capacity. read more

"While they (Alcoa) may be the first they will probably not be the last European producer of metal that will take this action with energy costs forecast to potentially double during 2022," Malcolm Freeman at Kingdom Futures said in a note.

A surge in power and natural gas costs across Europe this year has led to output reductions at smelters, chemical plants and other industries.

* Factory activity in China, the biggest metals consumer, likely neither grew nor shrank in December, a Reuters poll showed. read more

* Chinese centrally-owned state firms must cut their energy consumption per 10,000 yuan ($1,570) of output value by 2025 to 15% below their 2020 levels, the state-asset regulator said on Thursday. read more

* LME copper rose 0.1% to $9,685.50 a tonne.

"Copper demand is expected to enter its second year of expansion, especially after the recently-concluded COP26 demonstrated an increasing willingness by governments to prioritise clean energy," said Howie Lee, economist at OCBC in Singapore.

* Peru's government is still far from reaching a deal that would ensure the restart of MMG Ltd's (1208.HK) huge Las Bambas copper mine, a community adviser and a government source said on Wednesday. read more

* LME zinc rose 0.5% to $3,530.50 a tonne, nickel climbed 1% to $20,585 and lead was up 0.4% at $2,294.50. Tin fell 0.2% to $39,080.

($1 = 6.3670 yuan)

Reporting by Eric Onstad; Additional reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Emelia Sithole-Matarise and David Clarke

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Investor's Business Daily

Oil Prices Rise As OPEC+ Meeting Seen Continuing Steady Output Increases

Global oil cartel OPEC+ meets Tuesday, with analysts projecting it will hold steady to its plan to revive its pre-pandemic production levels. Oil prices gained on Monday. The group consists of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and top producing non-members like Russia. It has steadily increased its monthly output by 4o0,000 barrels per day since August as the group tries to assess fluctuating demand during the coronavirus pandemic.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Oil climbs above $80 as OPEC+ agrees output increase

LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose 2% on Tuesday as OPEC+ producers agreed to stick with their planned increase for February based on indications that Omicron would have only a mild impact on demand. Brent crude was up $1.50, or almost 2%, at $80.48 a barrel by 1450 GMT and U.S....
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Supply worries boost aluminium and zinc prices

LONDON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Aluminium and zinc prices rose on Tuesday as worries about supply disruptions due to prolonged high power prices spurred buying, but gains were capped by a higher dollar and the fast spreading Omicron coronavirus variant. read more. Benchmark aluminium on the London Metal Exchange traded...
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Howie Lee
Reuters

China's Dec factory activity returns to growth, beats forecasts- Caixin PMI

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s factory activity grew at its fastest pace in six months in December, driven by production hikes and easing price pressures, but a weaker job market and business confidence added uncertainty, a private survey showed on Tuesday. The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hydro Power#Aluminium#Power Plants#The London Metal Exchange#Norsk Hydro#European#Kingdom Futures#Chinese#Lme#Ocbc#Mmg Ltd
CNBC

Oil prices edge higher ahead of OPEC+ output policy meeting

Brent crude futures gained 43 cent to $79.41 a barrel at 0502 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude recouped its earlier loses and rose 33 cents to $76.41 a barrel. The benchmark contracts both climbed more than 1% on Monday. Oil prices rose on Tuesday as investors embraced expectations...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Gas prices surge in Europe over tight Russian supplies

MOSCOW, Jan 4 (Reuters) - European gas prices soared more than 30% on Tuesday after low supplies from Russia reignited concerns about an energy crunch as colder weather approaches. A pipeline which normally delivers gas from Siberia to Europe was sending flows from Germany to Poland on Tuesday for the...
TRAFFIC
Axios

U.S. oil producers plan to boost output despite rising costs

Companies in the heart of the U.S. oil patch plan to keep boosting production this year despite rising costs. Driving the news: The Dallas Fed's fourth-quarter 2021 survey of oil-and-gas execs finds that "costs rose sharply for a third straight quarter." However, most expect to keep boosting output as prices and demand have recovered from the pandemic.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Singapore
Country
China
rigzone.com

Is a Significant Oil and Gas Upside Reprice Incoming?

Rigzone's regular energy prognosticators look at oil and gas prices, pandemic effects, cold fronts and more. (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author) In this week’s preview of what to watch...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Column: Oil bulls return as the threat from Omicron recedes

LONDON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Portfolio investors have started to rebuild bullish positions in the oil market, reassessing earlier fears about the likely impact of the Omicron variant of coronavirus on major economies and passenger aviation in 2022. Hedge funds and other money managers purchased the equivalent of 54 million...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
jwnenergy.com

Oil climbs as Libyan output falls ahead of OPEC+ supply meeting

Oil rose as Libyan supply tightened ahead of an OPEC+ meeting on Tuesday to discuss production policy for February. Futures in New York traded near $76 a barrel in European trading after a 2.3 per cent decline on Friday. Libya’s crude output is expected to fall to the lowest in more than a year as workers try and fix a damaged pipeline. It comes less than two weeks after militia shuttered Sharara, the country’s biggest oil field.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Oil rally hits Omicron demand roadblock as glut worries rise

Dec 31 (Reuters) - Oil analysts have lowered their price forecasts for 2022 as the Omicron coronavirus variant poses headwinds to recovering fuel demand and risks a supply glut as producers pump more oil, a Reuters poll showed on Friday. A survey of 35 economists and analysts forecast Brent crude...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Russian annual oil output recovers in 2021 after slump

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s annual oil production rose by more than 2% last year thanks to the easing of output cuts by the OPEC+ group of leading oil producers after a pandemic-induced decline in 2020, data showed on Sunday. Russian oil and gas condensate output rose to 10.52 million...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Top Headlines: Another LNG Cargo Appears to Divert to Europe and More

Check out some of Rigzone's top stories during the last week. Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Bloomberg reported this week that traders may have diverted another cargo of liquefied natural gas to Europe instead of China amid the continent’s energy crunch.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
mining.com

Aluminum price climbs with output facing pressure in Europe, China

Aluminum rose as investors weighed fresh signs of pressure on output, with Alcoa Corp. planning to shut a European plant and Beijing vowing to cut carbon emissions from China’s huge army of smelters. Alcoa will halt a Spanish plant for two years amid soaring energy costs, which will also...
INDUSTRY
mining.com

Norway’s Hydro to cut Slovakia aluminium output due to power cost

Norsk Hydro’s majority-owned aluminium plant in Slovakia will cut its output to around 60% of capacity in response to high electricity costs, the Norwegian company said on Thursday. A surge in power and natural gas costs across Europe this year has led to output reductions at smelters, chemical plants...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

263K+
Followers
262K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy