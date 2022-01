ELKTON — When the ball dropped and the calendar page flipped to 2022 it also signaled the start of new laws in Maryland affecting businesses and employees in Cecil County. First of all the minimum wage in Maryland increases to $12.50 for those companies with 15 or more employees. That’s an increase from $11.75. According to Fox Rothschild LLC Executive Order 14026, which covers the wage increase for contractors, is “not as straightforward as it might seem” and urges those dealing with the federal government...

CECIL COUNTY, MD ・ 10 MINUTES AGO