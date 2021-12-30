QUESTION OF THE DAY: Have you had trouble getting a coronavirus test?
Coronavirus test shortages and long lines at testing sites have been reported around the country as records are being set for new infections.
However, the shortages aren't apparent everywhere. And in Missouri, residents can order tests from the state government that are sent by mail.
Have you had trouble getting a coronavirus test? Vote in the poll below.
