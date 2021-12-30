ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

QUESTION OF THE DAY: Have you had trouble getting a coronavirus test?

By ABC 17 News Team
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BE4rE_0dYu3OD800

Coronavirus test shortages and long lines at testing sites have been reported around the country as records are being set for new infections.

However, the shortages aren't apparent everywhere. And in Missouri, residents can order tests from the state government that are sent by mail.

Have you had trouble getting a coronavirus test? Vote in the poll below.

The post QUESTION OF THE DAY: Have you had trouble getting a coronavirus test? appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

Related
WHAS11

'I had a lot of sleepless nights': Indiana limiting coronavirus rapid tests

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) is limiting the use of COVID-19 rapid tests, amid high demand and a national shortage of tests. The Clark County Health Department alerted people to the change on Facebook, writing in a post "Rapid supplies have been dwindling across the state and the country. Many counties in Indiana have already run out and none of our orders are being filled by the State/Feds."
INDIANA STATE
newspressnow.com

QUESTION OF THE DAY: Do you support shorter isolation periods after a positive COVID-19 test?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday loosened guidelines for people who have COVID-19, saying they should isolate for five days instead of 10. The agency changed its recommendation amid a sharp increase in cases attributed to the more transmissible omicron variant. Coronavirus cases in employees contributed to thousands of canceled flights over Christmas weekend. Supporters say shortened isolation and quarantine periods could help relieve the pressure on the workforce.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc17news
CNBC

U.S. is considering recommending that individuals exposed to Covid end isolation if they've tested negative for the virus after five days, Dr. Fauci says

The U.S. is considering recommending that individuals exposed to Covid end isolation if they've tested negative for the virus after five days, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday. The move could come after the CDC faced harsh feedback for its decision last week to change Covid-19 isolation periods for asymptomatic people to five days from 10.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

'I told you to stay home!' Healthcare worker busts patient who tested positive for COVID-19 out shopping just HOURS after getting her result - as US hits new daily case record

A healthcare worker has publicly called out a patient who tested positive for COVID-19 but went out shopping instead of isolating. TikTok user @eliicoco shamed the risky behavior on TikTok while she was at a Ross store after she got off from work. While waiting to pay, she noticed a...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
TODAY.com

Masking in 2022: What's changing and what you need to know

Face masks have been a part of our lives for nearly two years now, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. And, with the highly transmissible omicron variant circulating widely, masks are just as important as ever, NBC investigative and consumer correspondent Vicky Nguyen told TODAY viewers. But it's crucial to get...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Covid test crisis for New Year's: Home delivery rapid tests run out for second day in row and could now take three days to arrive while pharmacy stocks run low with some having had no new supplies since last week

Lateral flow tests unavailable for home delivery for a second day running may affect the Government's plans for milder restrictions over New Year's celebrations. Yesterday, the Government announced it would not go ahead with more stringent Covid restrictions, instead allowing pubs and nightclubs to open for New Year's Eve, as well as other mass events.
PUBLIC HEALTH
York News-Times

Wonderline -- Readers have questions about getting COVID-19 vaccine

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:. Q: A number of questions have been submitted to the Wonderline regarding COVID-19 vaccines over the course of this pandemic – and continue to be. Those have always been sent on to the local health department and they continue to answer the questions with all the information they have.
YORK, NE
The Independent

Travel news – live: Pre-departure tests could be dropped as government set to make announcement today

Pre-departure Covid tests for travel to the UK may be dropped in the latest government review of restrictions, which will take place later today.The Department for Transport has confirmed it will dish out its latest updates on inbound travel this afternoon or this evening, although it has yet to give exact timings.Reports abound that one measure at least looks set to ease: that of demanding all travellers, regardless of vaccination status, must present a negative coronavirus test (PCR or lateral flow) before being allowed to embark on their journey to the UK.However, the requirement that all arrivals take a...
TRAVEL
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy