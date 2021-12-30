Value-Focused QSR Meal Deals

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My mother-in-law is good at many things, but making meatballs is not one of them. Actually, allow me to correct that: She is sometimes good at making meatballs. Her batches are very hit or miss — either perfect or too dense. And that’s why I’m always telling her about great store-bought options. See, there are lots of great options in the freezer section that rival homemade meatballs. (Even if you excel at making them from scratch!) I tried a lot of frozen meatballs this year (what can I say?) and, looking back on 2021, these are the three that still stand out.
What does it take to be a chef? Is it all about culinary skill? Or, perhaps, a well-traveled palette, and in-depth knowledge of the most exotic foods? Or does it simply take patience?. From line cooks at the greasiest diner to the most revered chefs in Lyon, Paris, one thing...
Burger King plans to enter the new year with a whole new way of operating. According to USA Today, the fast food chain plans to overhaul their menu and cut out several items in order to increase efficiency, particularly in the drive-thru. Since this summer, the chain has also embraced new digital options, including more modern ways to order food, and they remodeled their restaurants in order to stay competitive in the market — one that they are currently falling behind in, according to Eat This, Not That!. And now, the next series of changes may be more value, as the King plans to roll out a new value meal to the tune of $5.
The only thing we like more than a good fast-food feast is a cheap fast-food feast. That just so happens to be exactly what Burger King is cooking up for the new year. The Whopper slinger is introducing an all-new value meal, dubbed the Your Way Meal, that gets you a whole lot of food for $5.
With Christmas just around the corner, there’s something on everyone’s mind – Christmas dinner. What will you serve this year? A bird, ham, lamb or nut roast? What accompaniments are you looking forward to? Is it brussels sprouts drowned in pancetta? Chipolatas with duck? Sweet red cabbage? And where will all this come from? Have you thought about that?
Patrons seeking out a way to enjoy some of their favorite Tex-Mex flavors at a competitive price point will be excited to learn of the new Taco Bell Cravings Value Menu that is being launched by the brand now. The menu includes the Beefy Melt Burrito along with the Fiesta Veggie Burrito, which are both priced at $2 each to make them a competitively priced option that doesn't hold back on flavor. Each of the burritos can be ordered with seasoned beef or black beans to make them suitable for patrons with a wide range of dietary preferences.
The combination of fast food and celebrity influencers proved an irresistible recipe for the restaurant industry in 2021, as chains plugged into star power to move burgers, fries and chicken. The following is a list of stars and their associated meal deals, ranked by Ad Age’s proprietary, if unscientific, "Tweezer...
I hope you all had a beautiful Christmas. We spent tons of time eating and being with family. This week I'm keeping it simple so that we can continue spending as much time together as possible. BREAKFAST:. Smoothies per usual for breakfast. This week we're doing Crazy Healthy Smoothie, Cherry...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Holiday meals can be stressful, but some local businesses are helping people step away from the oven and put down the rolling pins. Hy-Vee on Marion Road in Sioux Falls was full of customers doing some last-minute shopping on Friday. But some people were waiting in line for their pre-packaged holiday meal orders.
If you've ever eaten in a Boston Market restaurant, then you know that the comfort food chain offers a hearty menu of rotisserie chicken — of course — plus indulgent sides such as mashed potatoes, creamed spinach, and mac 'n cheese (via the official website). And, over the three-plus decades since the original rotisserie opened in Newton, Massachusetts (first under the name Boston Chicken), the core menu has expanded greatly, now also including other indulgences such as prime rib, fried chicken sandwiches, and loaded salads. In 1995, the menu expansion resulted in the chain's decision to change its name to reflect this wider variety of options (via Funding Universe).
Local nutrition sites for Meals on Wheels are North Industry Christian Church, 425 45th St., Canton; Indian Run Manor, Waynesburg; Louisville Paradise United Church of Christ, 619 E. Main St. Louisville, OH 44641; and Canton YMCA, 231 Sixth St. For more information, call 330-832-7220. Monday: chicken corn chowder, blueberry muffin,...
Liberally season the pork loin with salt and pepper on all sides. Heat oil in large pan. Sear pork loin on all sides, 2-3 minutes per side. Add seared pork into a lined slow cooker. Pour in apple juice. Place onions, apples, and garlic around the pork loin. Top with sauerkraut.
This year, instead of highlighting different categories of food, we’re serving up dinner ideas that follow heart-healthy guidelines. The focus will be on easy-to-make, plant-centric dishes, although some will include fish or small amounts of poultry. In addition, we will feature popular or signature dishes from different areas of the United States, from the Pacific Northwest to the Florida Keys.
Boston Market is celebrating its 36th anniversary with a $3.60 deal for a full meal that usually costs $10 or more. The anniversary special is three days only – Dec. 26 to 28 – for its popular rotisserie chicken and a large side, such as cornbread, or dessert, such as apple pie.
The Del Taco 20 Under $2 Menu has been launched by the brand to provide patrons with an ultra-accessible way to enjoy some of their favorite items at a very competitive price point. The menu consists of 20 items, as its name suggests, that includes an array of food items as well as drinks to satiate consumers seeking out a snack or a refreshment. The menu is arriving now at participating locations and will no doubt satisfy consumers seeking out ways to enjoy some of their favorite foods at a price point that is quite reasonable.
Noodles & Company's LEANguini is making its debut as the company's most innovative noodle to date and it has the look and taste of traditional linguini with lower carbs and higher protein. Created by the Noodles & Company's culinary team, LEANguini gets its name for having 56% fewer net carbs, 30% fewer total carbs, and 44% higher protein than traditional wheat noodles.
INDIANAPOLIS — Joella’s Hot Chicken serves up scrumptious chicken with several locations in the Indianapolis area. Katie from Joella’s joined the show to discuss some new menu items and a new kids promotion for the month of January.
Rise by Dash is a brand-new line of accessible and inclusive kitchen essentials from healthy living kitchen brand Dash. To help more people get a taste for healthy cooking at home, the brand launched 12 new products and bilingual packaging. Kitchens come to life with the addition of products with...
