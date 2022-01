Based on the evidence prior to the last Red Pool game at the Carlinville Holiday Tournament, the outcome for Hillsboro appeared iffy. Both teams were 2-0 entering the game on December 29, which meant the winner would play for the championship in the tournament the next evening. It was the third game in three days for each team, which usually benefits the team with the deeper depth; physically, that was the East Alton Wood River (EAWR) Oilers. Finally, Topper guard Drake Vogel hobbled into the gym on crutches; that didn’t bode well for the Toppers.

HILLSBORO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO