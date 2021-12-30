ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, IL

Feel The Beat At Fusion's Newest Class

By Barb Boston
thejournal-news.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJulie Pachesa wants you to sign up for her class and have a ball -- and some drumsticks to hit it with. In this non-traditional fitness class at Fusion Fitness & Aquatics in Hillsboro, you’re not just listening to the music. You’re playing it. And anyone can do...

www.thejournal-news.net

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

If all I do is walk, is that a good enough workout?

As a personal trainer and weight-loss coach, I am constantly answering health and fitness questions from my clients, on social media and in our Start TODAY Facebook group. In this column, I address some of the most common questions and roadblocks that trip people up on their journey to establish a health and fitness routine.
WORKOUTS
nonahoodnews.com

Lake Nona’s Newest Youth Author Produces a Christmas Tale

Paulina María Senges-Ocasio, a talented and vivacious 12-year-old student, has recently self-published her very first book, Christmas Island. This young lady is packed full of creativity, intelligence and determination; she’s very excited to share her new book with our community. Paulina and her family are a close-knit group...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
WTRF

Betty White says avoiding these foods can help with longevity

Betty White turns 100 on January 17, and she has an unusual diet habit, say reports. She doesn’t eat anything green, and she says this has helped her lead a long, healthy life according to reports. White describes herself as an optimist and is grateful for her good health,...
DIETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Hillsboro, IL
Allure

All the Foundations That Went Viral on TikTok This Year

If there's one thing the rise of TikTok (specifically BeautyTok) has shown us, it's that real-time results in reviews of makeup applicators, eye creams, hair accessories, and more drive sales. One category, in particular, that I've become infatuated with is viral foundations, which tend to sell out faster than Harry Styles tickets. In many videos, everything from swatches to application strategy and end-of-day wear is documented and left for viewers to discuss in the comment section — which happens to be my favorite part of the app.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Medical News Today

Is watermelon high in sugar for people with diabetes? Diet tips and nutrition

Watermelon is a refreshing summer fruit that contains plenty of natural sugar. While it is usually safe for a person with diabetes to include watermelon in their eating pattern, several factors determine the portion size and frequency of consumption. People living with diabetes need to be careful about their food...
NUTRITION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feel The Beat#Brain Training#Fusion Fitness Aquatics#Drums Alive
artofhealthyliving.com

What Is A Fusion?

Joint fusion surgery or arthrodesis is a great tool for reducing pain in your spine, wrists, hands, fingers, thumbs, ankles, or feet. Suppose you have been dealing with pain and have tried different treatments such as pain management or orthopedic rehabilitation but have been unable to achieve lasting relief. In that case, fusion surgery may help alleviate pain caused by arthritis or by bone fractures that have healed poorly. Fusion has also been done successfully in patients with back problems like scoliosis or degenerative disk issues. Through this procedure, your orthopedic surgeon can fuse the end of two bones that meet at a joint, thus eliminating the joint and providing relief of the discomfort. If you are experiencing pain for these reasons, talk to your orthopedist about the possibility of fusion surgery and whether this could offer you a way to minimize or eliminate pain.
HEALTH
Elite Daily

Get To Know The Newest Cast Member Of Netflix's Twentysomethings

The Netflix reality series Twentysomethings aims to capture life in your 20s as realistically as possible. And as anyone who’s been through the ups and downs of their 20s knows, people come in and out of your life all the time. So when Bruce Stephenson, one of the original cast members of Twentysomethings, decided to leave Austin to move back home, the remaining cast members did what any 20-something would do: They found another roommate. Halfway through the first season of Twentysomethings, Adam Davenport joined the show and he stirred up some drama as soon as he arrived.
TV SERIES
visitharrisonburgva.com

Take in the Views at Harrisonburg’s Newest Hotel

Hyatt Place Harrisonburg is now open! This modern hotel is surrounded by natural beauty, offering panoramic mountain views from its rooftop lounge and guest rooms. Conveniently located near the JMU campus and local dining and shopping options, Hyatt Place Harrisonburg will allow you to see and experience Harrisonburg from a whole new view.
HARRISONBURG, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Workouts
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Yoga
golfmagic.com

GIANT CRAB clashes with golfers and then SNAPS CLUB IN HALF!

An incredible video has emerged on social media of a giant crab intruding a game of golf and then snapping a player's club in half. Footage emerged on 9News Australia on Twitter earlier today of a robber crap making its way onto the top of a golf bag on Christmas Island, 1500km west of the Australian mainland.
ANIMALS
Indy100

Residents of flats with transparent swimming pool 115ft above the ground are fuming about how expensive it is

The residents of the flat with that viral transparent swimming pool are fuming about how expensive it is. According to the Sun, the people living in the Embassy Gardens development in London South Bank want the pool to be closed during the winter because it costs over £150,000 to heat and since it is pretty cold over the winter months they are not exactly desperate to take a dip.
LIFESTYLE
capitolhillseattle.com

Broadway’s Star Fusion and Bar was closing in December. And then things changed. Again.

In December, CHS reported on the planned closure of Star Fusion and Bar, a family-run restaurant that managed to survive being birthed into the first days of the pandemic, made its way through a challenging 21 months, and found a buyer so it could make an exit from its orbit of $12,000-a-month Capitol Hill rent for a 3,000-square-foot restaurant and bar.
RESTAURANTS
The Blade

Ask the Vet: Help your pets reach their optimum weight

With the holidays behind us, many people focus on healthier habits and lifestyles in the new year. While our pets hopefully haven’t indulged in many of the sweets and beverages that our festivities bring, most pets still battle obesity and the health effects are wide ranging. Overweight cats and dogs are susceptible to developing diabetes. Obese cats are prone to liver failure and both species’ joints strain under the added workload associated with carrying extra pounds.
WEIGHT LOSS
Examiner Enterprise

Art classes for beginners offered at Price Tower

An art class for beginners could be just the ticket for those ready to try something new and fun in 2022. "No Talent Tuesday," offered by the Bartlesville Art Association, will be meeting from 1 to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays beginning Jan. 11 at the Price Tower Art Center, 500 S. Dewey Ave. The class, taught by Janet Odden, will focus on simple drawings, exploring simple perspectives, and other entry level art skills.
BARTLESVILLE, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy