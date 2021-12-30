Feel The Beat At Fusion's Newest Class

Joint fusion surgery or arthrodesis is a great tool for reducing pain in your spine, wrists, hands, fingers, thumbs, ankles, or feet. Suppose you have been dealing with pain and have tried different treatments such as pain management or orthopedic rehabilitation but have been unable to achieve lasting relief. In that case, fusion surgery may help alleviate pain caused by arthritis or by bone fractures that have healed poorly. Fusion has also been done successfully in patients with back problems like scoliosis or degenerative disk issues. Through this procedure, your orthopedic surgeon can fuse the end of two bones that meet at a joint, thus eliminating the joint and providing relief of the discomfort. If you are experiencing pain for these reasons, talk to your orthopedist about the possibility of fusion surgery and whether this could offer you a way to minimize or eliminate pain.

