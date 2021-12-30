ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

From Megan and Harry's Oprah interview to Spears vs Spears – These are the biggest celebrity stories of 2021!

By Bang Showbiz
Watauga Democrat
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe wouldn't let the COVID-19 pandemic get in the way of a good story!. Despite facing yet another year of uncertainty, our favorite celebrities sure have...

www.wataugademocrat.com

Comments / 0

Related
Elite Daily

OMG, Britney Spears Might Be Releasing A New Bop And It’s The Best News

Get ready, there might be new Britney tunes coming your way. Since Britney Spears’ conservatorship ended in November, the princess of pop has been embracing her newfound freedom. She’s been traveling with her fiancé, Sam Asghari, celebrating her birthday, and getting back to what she does best: making music.
CELEBRITIES
Watauga Democrat

Cher admits to living a 'strange life'

Pop icon Cher is happy to talk to people from "every walk of life". Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Britney Spears Slams Diane Sawyer: ‘Kiss My White Ass’

Newly freed from her conservatorship, Britney Spears has some choice words for Diane Sawyer: “Kiss my white ass.” In a since-deleted Instagram post Monday night, Spears slammed Sawyer for a 2003 interview in her New York City apartment that aired on ABC’s Primetime Thursday. Spears claims that at the time she was under the control of her father, Jamie Spears, and didn’t have the agency to decide whether or not she wanted to participate when Sawyer showed up. The pop star called out Sawyer for asking probing questions about her recent break-up with Justin Timberlake, implying that the romantic turmoil was Spears’ fault and that she was a “bad example.” “What was with the ‘You’re in the wrong’ approach?? Geeze… and making me cry???” Spears wrote. “I was a baby . . . and didn’t understand, but I f—king do now.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oprah
Person
Oprah Winfrey
Person
Britney Spears
E! News

Britney Spears Reveals the Real Reason She's Not Ready to Return to Music

Watch: Celebrities Who Won 2021: Adele, Britney Spears & More!. It appears that Britney Spears' song "Me Against the Music" has hit close to home. After reports surfaced that the 40-year-old pop star was ready to make her comeback, she took to Instagram on Dec. 27 to set the record straight. The Grammy winner, whose 13-year conservatorship officially came to an end last month, candidly discussed why she's been hesitant to release new music.
MUSIC
People

Britney Spears Posts 'Symbolic' Video of Birds Being Freed from Cages

Britney Spears is looking back on her life-changing year. Spears, 40, celebrated 2021 on Thursday with a video on her Instagram account showing a truckload of birds being freed from cages and flying into the air. "SYMBOLIC of my year this year 👗👗👗👙👙👙 !!!!!⁣," she captioned the clip....
ANIMALS
Marconews.com

Britney Spears, Sofia Vergara and Gabrielle Union: How stars celebrated Christmas

Another year, another bittersweet holiday season during an ongoing pandemic. But celebrities like Chelsea Handler are helping us find some joy and humor. The comedian, who recently coupled up with boyfriend Jo Koy, is giving fans advice on how to respond when family members ask that dreaded question about one's relationship status.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity
The Independent

Britney Spears unfollows sister Jamie Lynn on Instagram amid ongoing rift

Britney Spears appears to have unfollowed her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, on Instagram.As noticed by E! News, the pop star recently unfollowed her sister on the social media platform.The move comes amid a rift between the siblings that became public during the final months of Spears’s legal battle to end her long-standing conservatorship, which was terminated in November.As of Monday (3 January), Jamie Lynn still follows Spears on Instagram.In June last year, Spears broke her silence on the conservatorship in a court testimony during which she called for her father and others involved in the legal arrangement “to be...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Eccentric French TV star twins BOTH die of Covid within a week aged 72 after refusing vaccine: Former heartthrobs Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff shot to fame in 1980s before developing plastic surgery obsession

Eccentric French TV star twins who shot to fame as the hosts of a 1980s science series and became infamous for their shared love of plastic surgery have both died of Covid within a week of each other. They were 72 years old. Igor Bogdanoff died of coronavirus at a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Tina Turner’s Children: Meet Her 4 Kids, Including Her Late Son Craig

The ‘Queen of Rock n’ Roll’ is the mother of four boys, two adopted and two biological. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s her sons here!. Tina Turner is one of the most influential voices in rock and pop music. Tina’s career has lasted over 60 years. After she initially got recognition in the 1960’s, she embarked on a solo career in the late 70s, and her songs (like “What’s Love Got To Do With It” and “Proud Mary”) have become classics, celebrated across generations. The now 82-year-old singer’s life has been well-documented, including her allegedly abusive relationship with Ike Turner, whom she also performed with. She had one son when she was just 18, and another during her relationship with Ike. While married to Ike, she also adopted his two sons from past relationships and cared for them even after the split. In 1986, she started a relationship with German music executive Erwin Bach, and the two tied the knot over 20 years after meeting in July 2013. Her four sons’ father Ike died in 2007 at age 76. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s kids here.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Lawrence Post

Betty White spent her final years in a house she was forced to live in because her Carmel house was too inaccessible

Last week, Betty White passed away. The legendary actress was 99, just weeks short of her 100th birthday. The loss of Betty White has left millions of fans grieving and The Golden Girls actress will forever have a special place in our hearts. The last few years were quite challenging for White. And even though she seemed to be the happiest person in the world – she was forced against her will to do something that she didn’t want.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Heartbreak: Brad Pitt’s Daughter’s Refusal To Turn Her Back On Him Causes Tension Between Her, Maddox, Pax, Zahara?

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is upset with her siblings for refusing to celebrate Christmas with their dad?. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and her five siblings are very close. In fact, their doting mom, Angelina Jolie previously shared how Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox have been helping each other out following their parents’ divorce.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy